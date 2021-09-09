ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

London, 9 September 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV) (“the Company” or “Endeavour”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s extraordinary general meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The results for the resolutions voted upon at the extraordinary general meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % FOR VOTES

AGAINST % AGAINST % SHARES VOTED VOTES WITHHELD SPECIAL RESOLUTION

Approval of Reduction of Capital 99,448,907 99.98 20,678 0.02 39.93 373 ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Approval of Tracker Shares in connection with Performance Share Plan 97,154,923 97.67 2,314,728 2.33 39.93 307

At close of business on 7 September 2021, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 249,988,201 and the Company held 873,178 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 249,115,023.

The reduction of capital approved by shareholders through the passing of the special resolution above remains subject to the approval of the UK High Court. The text of the ordinary resolution referred to above was amended by a resolution passed at the meeting to correct the final line of the text of the resolution as set out in the Notice of Meeting, to refer to part 1 of Section B of the Shareholder Circular rather than part 2. For further information please refer to the Shareholder Circular published by the Company dated 11 August 2021.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining



Martino De Ciccio



Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

