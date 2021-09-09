A Return to Roots: Fajita Willie's Unveils New Cocktails, Dishes, and Vibes That Recall Cantina Beginnings

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fajita Willie's Café and Cantina is embracing its roots--in brand-new ways. The Tex-Mex masters in the legendary Willie's Grill & Icehouse family, Fajita Willie's has introduced crisp new craft cocktails, mouthwatering menu additions, a giant new bar, and more in a delicious celebration of the original drinks, dishes, and lively atmosphere that first put the two-decades-old Houston cantina on the map.

The Fajita Willie's cocktail menu boasts an assortment worthy of a beloved neighborhood cantina. The new Spicy Willie Rita joins the now seven Signature Ritas available alongside other exciting options, including the I-10 Ranch Water, Mint Condition Mojito, Michelada, and the Texas Rose. Chorizo Con Queso now tempts from the appetizers menu, while Es Pollo, Mahi Mahi Tacos, and the Founders' Favorite Burger are enticing entrée additions.

Located at 15650 Farm to Market Rd 529 in Houston, Fajita Willie's occupies 4,800 square feet inside, plus an inviting 1,800-square-foot patio that seats 120. A total of 142 guests may be seated indoors, including 28 at the brand-new colossal bar that also features a big-game-ready panel of four 65" TVs. Nods to both beachy Cabo San Lucas and warm Tex-Mex hospitality help create a laid-back, welcoming vibe.

Refreshing cocktails lead the red-letter list of new additions. The popular I-10 Ranch Water is Republic Blanco Tequila blended with grapefruit and lime, then topped with Topo Chico. The Mint Condition Mojito combines Wild Horse Distillery White Rum, fresh mint leaves, and a topping of club soda, then allows guests to choose from five flavors: Mint, Blackberry, Passion Fruit, Mango, or Strawberry. The summery Texas Rose is Tito's Handmade Vodka, Ancho Reyes Verde, and watermelon, while the savory Michelada combines irresistible Bloody Mary mix with the guest's choice of beer.

The Spicy Willie Rita is a fiery update on the icehouse classic: Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila, lime, and orange are paired with a spicy Tajin salt rim. Fajita Willie's signature ritas also include the Beerita, a lime rita served with the guest's choice of Dos XX or Corona; El Jefe, a rita on the rocks featuring Patrón Silver and Patrón Citrónge; the Top Shelf Rita, featuring a splash of Grand Marnier and a choice of 1800 or Patrón; and the House Ritas, which are available in lime, strawberry, or swirl, and as a small for $3 or a large for $4, every day.

The Chorizo Con Queso pairs hot melty cheese with spicy chorizo, rounding out an appetizers' list that spans from traditional Chili Con Queso to Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp. New entrées offer decadent comfort: The Es Pollo is charbroiled chicken breast topped with Monterrey Jack cheese and the guest's choice of tomatillo or ranchero sauce, then served with rice, charro beans, and tortillas. The Mahi Mahi Tacos are grilled to savory perfection and offered in orders or two or three, then paired with rice and beans. The Founders' Favorite Burger allows Fajita Willie's fans to enjoy the best of both of Willie's worlds, with double meat and double cheese.

Famous Fajitas still anchor Fajita Willie's entrée offerings: sizzling cuts of 100% USDA beef, chicken, or shrimp fajitas, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled peppers and onions, rice, charro beans, and homemade tortillas.

"Fajita Willie's has been one of the best spots for ritas and fajitas in Houston for 23 years," said Greg Lippert, CEO of Willie's Restaurants. "The expanded menus and revamped bar are exciting new offerings that also ensure we stay connected to why we started Fajita Willie's in the first place."

Fajita Willie's is hiring. Pay is competitive: Most servers earn between $20 and $26 per hour. Fajita Willie's also actively promotes and hires from within, believing every position has the potential for long-term career growth.

ABOUT FAJITA WILLIE'S

Fajita Willie's Café and Cantina specializes in craft margaritas, inspired cocktails, and comfort food that sizzles. Launched in 1998 as a Houston ode to Cabo San Lucas, Fajita Willie's maintains those beachy, laid-back ties with an expansive patio perfect for lingering, and huge bar in the heart of the restaurant, where the big game is always on and signature ritas are served alongside famous skillet fajitas. The Tex-Mex branch of the Willie's Grill & Icehouse family, Fajita Willie's offers the same come-as-you-are spirit in the form of a neighborhood cantina. For hours, menus, and more, visit http://fajita-willies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Austin, 713-305-0419, rachel@hometownsocial.net

Photos by Becca Wright: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tdhobfvoaxzvl3r/AADyBKCM3xUCxm933fo35M-ga?dl=0

Related Files

Fajita Willie's.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: I-10 Ranch Water









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment