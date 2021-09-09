JCDecaux: Lénaïc Pineau appointed Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux

English French

Lénaïc Pineau appointed Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux

Paris, September 9, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Lénaïc Pineau has joined JCDecaux as Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux, taking up her position on September 6, 2021.

Lénaïc Pineau began her career in 2010 at Danone as Brand Manager where she was responsible for Les 2 vaches brand. In 2014, she joined Lindt as Senior International Brand Manager working with the Lindor brand. In 2015, she became Marketing Manager at Agrial/Eclor (Loïc Raison, Ecusson, La Mordue, Kerisac, Bayeux brands) where she introduced a CSR approach linked to the new positioning of the Ecusson cider brand.

From 2018, Lénaïc Pineau was Senior Sustainability Manager at EY leading extra-financial audit missions, defining CSR strategy and mission statements for corporate customers (eco-design for sustainable brands, decarbonisation of offerings). In this role, for the past year, she was in charge of the certification of JCDecaux’s extra-financial performance statement.

Lénaïc Pineau, 34, holds a Masters in Management from the ESCEM School in Poitiers and the London Metropolitan University.

Based at our headquarters in Yvelines (Plaisir), Lénaïc Pineau reports to David Bourg, Group Chief Financial, Administrative and IT Officer.

