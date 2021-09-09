Tahi's 100% Pure Manuka Honey Will Be Featured at This Month's ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition” Program

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahi’s Biodiversity-Positive 100 percent pure Manuka honey will be featured this month at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition” program.

Buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States will be able to taste 100 percent pure and natural Tahi honey that is sustainably produced in New Zealand from bees foraging on the native Manuka flowers.

ECRM, the retail industry’s version of speed dating, brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited to participate at the ECRM event next month,” says Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey in New Zealand. “Although there are many counterfeit Manuka brands on the market today, we want America’s major retailers to know that Tahi is authentic Manuka honey that they can trust.”

When the ECRM event begins next week, Tahi’s representatives will highlight that Tahi is a trusted brand because it carries the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) seal of approval, the global industry standard that measures Manuka honey’s purity and quality. Tahi Manuka honey has a UMF rating of up to 23.

What also separates Tahi Manuka honey from other brands on the market is that it never adds water, sugar, corn syrup, or chemicals to its products. In addition, Tahi honey is not genetically modified or engineered and is fully traceable to its source.

The Tahi brand, however, is much more than bees and honey.

Tahi is an award-winning, sustainability-led, and ecologically-conscious nature sanctuary and eco-retreat in Northland, New Zealand.

Craig, who bought a run-down cattle farm in northern New Zealand in 2004, has created a nature sanctuary by running a science-based ecosystem restoration program.

Tahi has restored 14 wetlands and so far planted 350,000 native trees toward a goal of 1 million. This has resulted in a significant rise in native bird species from 14 to 71, of which 22 are rare or endangered. This is more than the population of some of New Zealand’s national parks.

Tahi has been recognized for its eco-friendly efforts.

In 2020, Tahi was the supreme winner of New Zealand’s Sustainable Business Awards and winner of the Restoring Nature category, sponsored by the Department of Conservation.

“All of Tahi’s profits are reinvested in the community, culture, and conservation projects,” Craig says.

Here are some Tahi honey varieties that are available online at OneLavi.com:

Tahi Forest Honey MGO 40+, a delicious mix of native New Zealand flowers (including Manuka) that’s ideal for everyday eating and cooking.

Tahi Kanuka Honey is smooth, aromatic with a sweet, crisp, and delicate floral taste.

Beelicious Honey MGO 40+ is sweet, creamy, and tasty with subtle flavors of native forest flowers, including Manuka. 1NZD from the sale of each jar of Beelicious honey goes toward Tahi’s BeeFriends Program, an environmental education program for local schools in New Zealand.

Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.

A range of Tahi UMF Manuka honey, certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, containing all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

Tahi 100% UMF 15+ Manuka lozenges

“We are looking forward to turning the retail buyers into advocates of Tahi’s 100 percent pure and authentic New Zealand Manuka honey,” Craig adds.

For more information about Tahi, visit tahinz.com, or OneLavi.com to purchase Tahi Manuka honey products.

