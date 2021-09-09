Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month 2021 - Feel Great at Work!

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 21st Annual Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® (CHWM) is a four-week celebration designed to introduce workplace health to organizations and support those that are already promoting healthy workplaces.



The theme for October 2021 is: “Feel Great at Work! Take care of yourself. Do your best. Help others.”

Each week, organizations will be challenged to participate in activities based on the weekly themes. This year’s weekly challenge themes are:

Why a Healthy Workplace is Important

With pandemic conditions driving anxiety both at home and at work, it’s safe to say that many employees feel disconnected, undervalued, and stressed. At Excellence Canada, we know that happy, healthy employees are likely to be more productive and treat their customers well. They are also more likely to stay with their employers, as a healthy workplace environment improves their health and well-being.

Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® is about celebrating employees, their successes, and their accomplishments! During October, every employer is encouraged to take extra time to recognize their employees and show them how vital they are to the success of their organization.

“We hope that employers and employees will take advantage of the challenges and activities each week of the month,” says Allan Ebedes, President and CEO at Excellence Canada. “Experiencing the joy and sense of well-being from this celebration will hopefully encourage workplaces to initiate and sustain a healthy workplace strategy that incorporates four critical elements: physical, psychological, social, and community.”

About Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month (CHWM) - October 1st to 31st

The Month promotes fostering a workplace culture of trust and respect where people are happy and healthy at work. In a healthy workplace, people look forward to going to work.

The website for Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® (www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca) provides short-term practical tools and ideas for organizations to help them participate. As well, it provides case studies and long-term strategies for organizations to adopt as part of a comprehensive and integrated approach to organizational health.

The goals for Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® are to:

Increase awareness of comprehensive workplace health in Canada

Build awareness of workplace health research and how its outcomes apply to business productivity

Generate awareness and use of the Healthy Workplace ® Standard, tools and resources, available through www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca to all Canadian organizations

Standard, tools and resources, available through www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca to all Canadian organizations Increase the number of healthy workplaces in Canada

Recognize and celebrate progressive workplaces through the CHWM Great Employers Award



We hope your organization will join in the 21st Annual Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® celebration. For ideas, activities, and strategies for the Month and beyond, visit www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca. Let’s value our people so our people will value their workplace!

CHWM is presented by Excellence Canada and is partially funded through the generosity of the following sponsoring organizations:

Advocate Sponsor: Novo Nordisk

Supporter Sponsor: Workplace Strategies for Mental Health

Industry Sponsor: SE Health

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Quality, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

