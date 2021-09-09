VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE - AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

English French

Press Release

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Reims, 9th of september 2021

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group has filed today its Half-year Financial Report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The 2021 Half-year financial report can be viewed or downloaded from the Group website:

Vranken-Pommery Monopole : www.vrankenpommery.com

File location : Corporate Communication / Publications / Financial Reports

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes; the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines; the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine; the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.



Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).

(Codes “VRAP” (Paris), and “VRAB” (Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :

Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers

+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr Presse

Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr

Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

Attachments