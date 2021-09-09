America's Rehab Campuses Announces Expanded Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) Class Availability for Day and Night

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Rehab Campuses (ARC) has announced it has expanded the availability of its intensive outpatient program (IOP) to 21 total classes available, which include choices for day and nighttime classes. ARC is a nationwide provider of addiction treatment and co-occurring mental health services, including medical detox, residential rehab, and several outpatient programs. The recent expansion of its IOP will allow ARC to provide patients with more flexibility as they rebuild their careers, families, and lifestyles while also receiving therapy for addiction.

Therapies in an IOP focus on helping patients continue to transition to a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle while learning essential skills that motivate and empower them to stay sober. Cognitive-behavioral therapy, 12-step support group therapy, and dual diagnosis therapy are some of the many therapies included in ARC's IOP.

Patients who join ARC's IOP can have the option of attending day classes, night classes, or a combination of both. ARC works with each IOP patient to develop a customized treatment plan that accommodates their schedule. Patients who attend night classes will be provided with a dinner.

ARC currently operates addiction treatment facilities in Tucson, Arizona. Its medical detox program treats physical dependence on substances including alcohol, heroin, painkillers, and other substances, while its drug and alcohol rehab programs address addiction and a wide range of behavioral and mental health disorders.

ARC is in-network with many insurance providers, including most AHCCCS insurance plans and many private insurances (PPO), to serve patients from all walks of life who need help fighting and recovering from addiction. ARC performs complimentary insurance benefits checks for new and existing patients who want to learn more about their available treatment options.

America's Rehab Campuses Tucson

6944 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715

833-272-7342

Related Images











Image 1: America's Rehab Campuses Logo





America's Rehab Campuses Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment