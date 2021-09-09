Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Highland Partners with Expansion into San Francisco’s East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, CA,, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed Highland Partners to its growing West Coast operation. This partnership amplifies Corcoran Global Living’s footprint across the San Francisco Bay Area with two offices in the East Bay, five in San Francisco, eight in the North Bay, two in the South Bay, and three in Contra Costa County. With a multitude of successes across California and Nevada, Corcoran Global Living now encompasses 66 offices with more than 2,300 associates and annual combined sales of $8.5 billion.

“By uniting the top brokerages, top independent teams, and top professionals in the industry, we’re setting a new bar for service and excellence. Working with Heidi, Adam and Debbi, it was immediately clear that we share a truly aligned vision to create and support a culture of growth and collaboration,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “With our shared ideals and commitment to be a force for positive change in the communities we call home, our success is unstoppable.”

Today’s announcement advances Corcoran Global Living’s footing across California’s East Bay with offices in Piedmont as well as the desirable Montclair neighborhood of Oakland. This latest expansion includes the leadership of Heidi Marchesotti, Adam Betta, Debbi DiMaggio, and Mindy Sun joining the company as partners. Additionally, Marchesotti and Betta will join the leadership team as District Office Managers for the East Bay.

“Our partnership with Corcoran Global Living presented us with a rare opportunity. We’re now uniquely positioned in joining with CGL’s leadership and associates in key markets across the Bay Area to better serve our clientele,” commented Marchesotti. “We’re excited to be a part of a new approach in the real estate industry, one that we know will support how our agents grow their business.”

As part of CGL, associates will have access to powerful resources, staff support, cutting-edge technology, marketing platforms, and robust referral opportunities. Further augmenting Corcoran Global Living’s extensive network is its exclusive membership in the Board of Regents of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate in seven of the nine Bay Area counties. A network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their region. Corcoran Global Living is the select Board of Regents representative in Alameda, San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area. Additional territories include the coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County, as well as Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties in Southern California and in the Greater Las Vegas area of Nevada.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 66 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, California Sierra and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 2,300 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $8.5 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in California, Nevada, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

