New Podcast on the World’s Most Difficult Decisions with the Former Head of MI6

Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched today, the One Decision podcast takes you inside the mind of legendary spymaster Sir Richard Dearlove, who led the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6. Co-hosted by veteran journalist Michelle Kosinski, the series interviews world leaders and those whose choices had an international impact. The podcast explores the reasons and often personal risks involved in the most consequential decisions they had to make. Guests on the first season include:

Kyaw Moe Tun , Ambassador of Myanmar to the United Nations on his decision to risk his life—and go rogue.

, Ambassador of Myanmar to the United Nations on his decision to risk his life—and go rogue. Alyssa Farah , former Director of Communications in the Trump White House, faced an ethical decision after the strike against Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

, former Director of Communications in the Trump White House, faced an ethical decision after the strike against Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Baroness Cathy Ashton , former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on taking on a novel diplomatic approach in an effort to move past a bitter war and prevent another one.

, former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on taking on a novel diplomatic approach in an effort to move past a bitter war and prevent another one. Robert Gallucci , former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs on what it’s like trying to get North Korea to agree to anything.

, former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs on what it’s like trying to get North Korea to agree to anything. Richard Pound, former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, on the decision to hold the next Games in China.

Many of the stories they share have never before been shared in public. Many of Sir Richard’s insights and candid assessments have never before been heard. This is a podcast that takes listeners farther and deeper than they ever thought possible without a top secret clearance. Yet, by focusing on just one decision, the conversations avoid getting overly complicated and confusing. This is foreign policy brought out from behind the ambiguities of protocol, pretension, and pundits. It’s real and really fascinating.

The podcast is being produced by the Global Situation Room, Inc, which developed the critically acclaimed Pod is a Women, that featured guests including Dr. Jill Biden, Natalie Portman, and Eva Longoria.

All episodes from season one of One Decision are available for download today: podfollow.com/onedecision

About Michelle Kosinski: Michelle Kosinksi is an Emmy award-winning American journalist, writer, and show host.

She served as Senior Diplomatic Correspondent at CNN, covering the State Department; and prior, was White House Correspondent. She was also a foreign correspondent, based in London, for NBC News and a US-based correspondent from 2005 until she left to join CNN’s political and national security teams. She wrote and hosted the top-rated news and tech podcast, The Perfect Scam, with Frank Abagnale, the real-life inspiration for the film "Catch Me If You Can."

Michelle has reported from more than 60 countries, including Afghanistan during the US war, Pakistan after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, and Haiti following the earthquake in 2010. She has covered countless world events such as the Arab Spring, terrorist attacks in Europe, economic crises in Spain and Greece, the death of Nelson Mandela, Hurricane Katrina, and mass shootings in the United States.

About Sir Richard Dearlove: Sir Richard Billing Dearlove KCMG, OBE served as Chief (known as ‘C’) of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6, from August 1999 until his retirement in July 2004. He was a spy master for thirty-eight years and served in Nairobi, Prague, Paris, Geneva and Washington as well as in a number of key London-based posts.

Sir Richard was elected the Master of Pembroke College, Cambridge, in 2004. Pembroke College, founded in 1347 is the University’s third oldest College. During Sir Richard’s eleven-year tenure the College was notably successful.

He is now Chair of Trustees of the University of London, a trustee of Kent School, Connecticut, Honorary Fellow of Queens’ College Cambridge, adviser to several international companies, Chairman of Ascot Underwriting and a Director of Kosmos Energy.

He is married to Rosalind, Lady Dearlove. They have two sons and a daughter.

Learn more: podfollow.com/onedecision