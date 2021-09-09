MealSuite CEO Sean Rowe Releases Complimentary E-Book to Help Senior Living Leaders Embrace Technological Change Brought on by the Pandemic

DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean Rowe, CEO of MealSuite Foodservice Management Technology has released a free e-book outlining how the pandemic has accelerated technology adoption across generations and the opportunity this poses to the senior living industry. With this resource, senior living leaders can learn how they can embrace technological change to better support and influence those who mean most to their business: their residents, resident families and the workforce of today and tomorrow.

Since getting involved in the hospitality industry ten years ago, entrepreneur Sean Rowe has strongly believed in the power of technology to improve operational efficiency and overall satisfaction for patients and residents in care.

That's why since acquiring MealSuite foodservice solutions back in 2016, Sean's number one priority has been to help deliver more smiles through improved mealtime experience, while reducing waste and unnecessary administrative burdens.

The developments of the pandemic and its impact on the senior care industry have only fueled MealSuite's mission to provide foodservice solutions that help teams adapt quickly, alleviate stress and boost dining safety across the board. And after helping senior living leaders across North America build forward-looking strategies to support their increasingly savvy residents and teams.

Sean wants to share his ideas with the industry at large, so they can find success with technology, too.

That's why MealSuite is proud to introduce Sean's NEW technology transformation e-book:

The Pandemic Has Accelerated Technology Adoption Across Generations: Here's Why This Is an Exciting Opportunity for the Senior Living Industry to Influence and Support Their Residents, Families and Teams.

With this 100% complimentary e-book, senior living professionals can learn:

How other senior living communities have used foodservice technology to please increasingly savvy residents & families and tap into entirely new revenue streams

Why our residents' families are referred to as the "Sandwich Generation" and how this affects what they're looking for in a senior living community of choice

How you can use foodservice management software to boost workplace culture, improve your online attractiveness to top talent and, importantly, retain your valued staff members

Go to https://www.MealSuite.com/Opportunity to download your free copy.

About MealSuite

MealSuite is a fully integrated, end to end, dietary, food production, inventory, kitchen management and point of sale solution on a mission to revolutionize the continuum of care through food service technology.

Connect with MealSuite at https://www.mealsuite.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/meal-suite and https://www.facebook.com/mealsuite.

