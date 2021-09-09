Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Fitness Machine Technicians as 2021 Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchise Business

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, today announced it was ranked #42 out of 150 as a 2021 Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchise Business by Entrepreneur Magazine



Companies on this list were ranked based on how they scored in the 2021 Franchise 500 evaluation, which analyzed companies based on 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

“We pride ourselves in offering a mobile business opportunity to franchisees who are looking for more flexibility in their careers,” said Don Powers, CEO & Founder, Fitness Machine Technicians. “Thank you to Entrepreneur for this recognition. We are excited about our growth and grateful for our family of franchisees who believe in our business model.”

Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand has a total of 47 franchisees in the U.S. and Canada, with over 100 territories in operation in 31 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

Fitness Machine Technicians offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company is headquartered outside of Philadelphia and offers franchise opportunities in multiple markets across the U.S. and in parts of Canada.

This year, Fitness Machine Technicians was ranked #208 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and for the second consecutive year, has been named a FRAN-TASTIC 500 winner by FranServe, Inc.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.

Contact: Katie Kring

kkring@powersbc.com

1-215-285-8727