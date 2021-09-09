SMCP - Additional contribution to the liquidity contract

English French

Press release - Paris, September 9th, 2021

Additional contribution to the liquidity contract

SMCP signed today a new liquidity agreement with EXANE BNP PARIBAS, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision") replacing, as of July 1st, 2021, AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, and any other provisions referred to therein. This contract cancels and replaces, as of July 1, 2021, the previous liquidity contract entered into between SMCP and EXANE BNP PARIBAS on November 28, 2017.

In order to enable EXANE BNP PARIBAS to carry out the operations provided for in this contract and in compliance with the limits set out in the AMF Decision, an additional cash contribution of €500,000 was made by SMCP under this contract.

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly balance sheet dated June 30, 2021, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

124,950 SMCP shares

€12,807

The liquidity agreement may be terminated at any time by SMCP, or with a notice period by EXANE BNP PARIBAS under the conditions stipulated in the liquidity agreement.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set forth in Article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be terminated at the request of SMCP for a period defined by SMCP.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time without notice by SMCP or with notice by EXANE BNP PARIBAS under the conditions set out in the contract.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS/PRESS SMCP BRUNSWICK Mathilde Magnan Hugues Boëton Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00 +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83 mathilde.magnan@smcp.com smcp@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment