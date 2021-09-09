Fulcrum Capital Partners Invests in Creative Outdoor Advertising

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Capital Partners (“Fulcrum”), a leading Canadian private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, is pleased to announce its investment in Creative Outdoor Advertising (“COA”). COA marks the first investment in Fulcrum’s Private Equity Fund VI, which has recently completed a first close, and was made alongside multiple co-investors from Fund VI’s base of limited partners.



COA is a leading provider of street furniture advertising for local businesses across small and mid-sized municipalities throughout North America. COA currently operates and maintains more than 17,500 advertising faces in over 250 municipalities. COA is a rapidly growing platform, and with Fulcrum’s investment, the company’s experienced management team will be positioned to execute on new municipality partnerships and acquisitions.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Fulcrum,” said David Gray, Founder of COA. “With a long history of value creation in businesses like ours, we look forward to working with the Fulcrum team to bring our turn-key solution to new municipalities across Canada and the United States.”

Greg Collings, Partner at Fulcrum, said, “We are thrilled to invest in COA. The company has built a clear value proposition for municipalities and a strong reputation for superior reliability and service. Fulcrum looks forward to supporting COA’s continued growth across North America.”

ABOUT FULCRUM

Fulcrum is a private equity firm focused on uncovering control investment opportunities, providing first institutional capital and adding strategic value to portfolio companies in the attractive Canadian lower middle market. From its offices in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC, Fulcrum’s team of 15 investment professionals has raised more than C$900 million over its 20+ year legacy, invested in 51 platform investments, and realized 36 exits. Visit the Fulcrum website to learn more.

ABOUT COA

For almost 40 years, COA has been the leading provider of outdoor street furniture advertising solutions for local businesses through key partnerships with small and mid-sized municipalities and transit operators across the United States and Canada. COA works with manufacturing partners to create high-quality, durable, and aesthetically pleasing street furniture units, including benches, waste management bins, and bus shelters. COA owns, installs, and maintains its outdoor advertising units across more than 250 municipalities, selling advertising space to local businesses.