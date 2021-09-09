Airspan Networks Joins 5G Americas Wireless Association

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas, the wireless industry trade consortium and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the addition of Airspan Networks Inc. to its Board of Governors. Airspan Networks will join the wireless industry’s leading operators and manufacturers who are crucial to the deployment of 5G and beyond throughout the Americas region.



“Airspan’s experience with 5G networks is helping mobile operators in deployments throughout the world with innovative solutions,” stated Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “We are thrilled to announce that Airspan Networks CEO Eric Stonestrom is joining as the representative to the 5G Americas Board of Governors, as the wireless industry enters an important time of growth addressing new markets.”

Airspan provides innovative 5G solutions including disruptive air interfaces, software, hardware, and end-to-end Open RAN solutions that support multiple splits including all-in-one gNBs that are also interoperable with other vendors. Their portfolio covers indoor and outdoor 5G, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise and industry, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS. These solutions enable network deployment for a variety of use cases for operators and other entities, including new entrants.

“Airspan is delighted to join the 5G Americas Board of Governors and work with an influential group of wireless industry leaders towards the advancement of 5G and other critical technologies with the potential to transform numerous industries,” said Airspan Networks President and CEO, Eric Stonestrom. “We believe we are well-positioned with a dynamic portfolio of 5G indoor and outdoor technology solutions to take advantage of the massive and growing 5G total addressable market. We are excited to drive continued industry-wide progress and innovation, which will be accelerated by joining the 5G Americas Board of Governors.”

The addition of Airspan Networks to the Association brings increased 5G expertise in the evolving digital and Open RAN ecosystem, including areas like those covered in 5G Americas white papers exploring Private and Enterprise Networks and Transition Toward Open and Interoperable Networks.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at the 5G Americas website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors members include Airspan, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile USA, Inc., Telefónica, VMware and WOM.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

