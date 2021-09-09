Fulcrum Capital Partners Completes the First Close of Fund VI

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Capital Partners (“Fulcrum”) has recently completed the first closing of its sixth private equity fund, Fulcrum Capital Partners VI, L.P. (“Fund VI”), raising capital from new and returning institutional investors. Fulcrum expects to complete the final closing of C$300+ million in early 2022 given the strong interest in Fund VI by both Canadian and international investors.



Fulcrum is a private equity firm focused on uncovering control investment opportunities, providing first institutional capital and adding strategic value to portfolio companies in the attractive Canadian lower middle market. From its offices in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC, Fulcrum’s team of 15 investment professionals has raised more than C$900 million over its 20+ year legacy, invested in 51 platform investments, and realized 36 exits, generating a gross IRR of 26%.

Fulcrum has already begun deploying capital from the first close, completing its first Fund VI platform investment in Creative Outdoor Advertising alongside multiple co-investors from Fund VI’s base of limited partners.

Trailmark is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Fund (trailmark.com).

