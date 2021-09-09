Bardavon Oversight™ Adds ‘Human Touch’ to Workers’ Compensation Rehabilitation Claims Management

Overland Park, KS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations a leading Workers’ Compensation and musculoskeletal (MSK) digital health company, announces the release of Bardavon Oversight™, a pillar of the Bardavon Digital Health Platform™. Bardavon Oversight delivers an unmatched capability for communication, collaboration, and intervention for all stakeholders involved in tracking rehabilitation case progression for injured workers.

Bardavon Oversight integrates the relevant clinical treatment data documented in bNOTES® (technology) and Bardavon Insights™ for high-risk and outlier cases, with the extensive knowledge and experience of the Bardavon Clinical Service Teams (the human touch) to ensure treatment plans have the desired return-to-work outcomes. This orchestration, collaboration, and communication means treatment plans for injured workers receive the right care, at the right time, from the right therapy provider.

Bardavon proactively identifies costly high-risk and outlier rehabilitation claims. Bardavon Oversight is a value-added service for all Bardavon clients—employers, carriers/TPAs, adjusters, nurse case managers, therapy providers, physicians, and injured workers. It ensures that therapy case utilization for Workers' Compensation stays on track from start to finish. Bardavon clients have the flexibility to adjust treatment, as needed, throughout therapy.

“It’s time to put a human face on the Workers’ Compensation treatment process,” said Dorothy Riviere, Bardavon Chief Clinical Officer. “No other platform in the marketplace today leverages relevant clinical treatment data, data analytics, predictive modeling, and clinical analysis to effectively optimize therapy plans and tailor treatment to the individual’s unique return-to-work needs. With trained clinicians overseeing treatment, Bardavon delivers dynamic physical rehabilitation care.”

Bardavon Analytics™ are the catalysts for the Bardavon Clinical Services Teams to initiate care orchestration. Relevant clinical treatment data is combined with algorithms, AI, and machine learning outputs in the Bardavon Index™ to accurately identify and predict case risk. Our regression analysis machine learning creates the predictive models needed to assist in rehabilitation claims management. These predictive models—Case Complexity™, Outlier Risk Indicator™, and Personalized Utilization Prediction™—allow our clients to manage physical and occupational therapy for Workers Compensation cases throughout the entire continuum of care.

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is a proactive Workers’ Compensation and MSK digital health partner that connects all stakeholders to better manage rehabilitation claims. We offer injury prevention, treatment, and work readiness solutions through our national network of therapy providers. Bardavon shares a holistic analysis of the claim so America’s Workers’ Compensation patients can achieve optimized functional outcomes and return to full-duty. We treat people right.™ Bardavon.com

