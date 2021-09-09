Rakovina Therapeutics to Present at the JCA-AACR Precision Medicine International Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce that its abstract entitled In Vitro Activity of Novel Dual PARP-HDAC Inhibitors has been accepted for presentation at the inaugural JCA-AACR Precision Medicine Conference being held virtually on September 10-12, 2021 (US) and September 11-13 (Japan).



The conference represents a collaboration between the Japanese Cancer Association (JCA) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) that will bring together leading cancer researchers from the United States, Japan and around the world to share the latest developments in precision cancer medicine. The inaugural conference will be held virtually in 2021 and then every two to three years in Japan. Further details can be found at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/jca-aacr-precision-cancer-medicine-international-conference/.

“We are pleased to accept this invitation to present our work at this important inaugural meeting,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard, Rakovina Therapeutics’ president and chief scientific officer. “The meeting represents an opportunity to highlight data that supports the potential of our research pipeline to offer promising new targeted therapies against treatment-resistant cancers.”

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Additional Information

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

Contact: