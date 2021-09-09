True Pest Control Starts New Services for Customers in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Pest Control is pleased to announce that they have added new services for customers in Melbourne. The company is known for its affordable emergency pest control services in Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, and other major cities. All the pest control treatments are not only competitively priced but are conducted with impeccable skill and expertise. They are also known for their same-day emergency pest control services adhering to Australian standards. They offer a wide range of pest removal in Melbourne starting from spider removal, tick control, bed bug management, and more for both residential and commercial properties. Their team is available within an hour of scheduling the appointment and will start to address the problem right away. They guarantee exceptional results irrespective of the pest issue, type of property or the size of the infestation.



True Pest Control

The pest control services in Melbourne are conducted by making the safety and wellbeing of the family members the topmost priority. The pest removal services are carried on with the highest standards using eco-friendly solutions and products. Pests are dangerous issues. No matter how big or small the pest is, they need to be removed or eradicated from the property so as to avoid any dangers and health risks. And it is always advisable to hire a professional for complete extermination. True Pest Control specializes in all kinds of pest management and pest extermination including termites, rodents, cockroaches, and dead animal removal.

Trusted by thousands of customers across the nation, the fully licensed and registered company sends a friendly team of pest control experts to assist the customers. From small homes to large industrial premises, their professional pest removal team offers services for all kinds of properties. They also provide monitoring systems as part of termite inspection and protection services. This helps customers stay alert and protect their properties and homes from termite infestations. The company operates with state-of-the-art equipment to detect early signs of infestation and the latest tools and technology for effective pest control services in Melbourne.

The certified technicians are courteous and friendly who pay great attention to the customer concerns and try to solve them with maximum efficiency and minimum or no inconvenience. Their services for pest control in Melbourne is known for the eradication of black and white ants, the most common pests in every household. Flea infestations are also common problems that pet owners and farm owners face. This company also offers flea fumigation services in Melbourne to keep pets, domestic animals, and residents free of fleas. Fleas are very dangerous as they can cause itchy rashes leading to inflammation and other diseases. Call the pest control experts in Melbourne for a free quote and an emergency inspection service.

To learn more visit https://truepestcontrol.com.au/vic/pest-control-melbourne/





About True Pest Control

True Pest Control has been offering top-notch pest control services for over 15 years. They offer a full suite of services starting from pest inspection to pest control, vermin removal to eradication for residential and commercial clients.

Contact

True Pest Control

Phone: 0480-022-718

Website: https://truepestcontrol.com.au/





