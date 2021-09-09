Smile CDR Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR, a leader in health data storage and integration, has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001 certification following an extensive independent audit of its information security management system (ISMS). Issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), one of the world's largest and most reputable certification bodies, this credential demonstrates dedication to attain best-in-class security and safeguard client information. ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized set of standards that outlines best practices to help organizations establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and continually improve information security management. In adopting these standards, Smile CDR applied rigorous policies, procedures, and other controls across people, processes, and technology to manage risk and secure data assets.

Given the growing cyber threat to healthcare organizations, it is a challenge to meet interoperability demands while guarding the security and privacy of sensitive information, including health records. Smile CDR chose to seek certification and take a proactive, risk-based approach to information security management that prioritizes data protection and upholds stakeholder confidence. Measures go beyond the maintenance of existing ISMS controls, with practices in place for continuous reviews and enhancements as security and compliance requirements evolve.

"This initial step of certification demonstrates the commitment of Smile CDR staff and leadership to implement mature frameworks that position us as industry leaders and effectively support our clients. One of the primary corporate objectives has always been the protection of client information, and this certification formalizes that intent," said Luis de Barros, Chief Privacy and Security Officer at Smile CDR. "We hope to build on this certification and reach higher levels of maturity in the near future."

Smile CDR is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those who deliver or consume healthcare services and products and whose roles or care are hindered by fractured, inaccessible, or complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easier for health organizations of all sizes to gain control of their data and deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. By using Smile CDR, organizations can enable interoperability of their health systems using a standards-based product that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information, visit: www.smilecdr.com .

