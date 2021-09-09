Zweig Group’s Virtual ElevateAEC Conference Kicks Off Next Week

Fayetteville, AR 72703, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virtual ElevateAEC Conference & ElevateHER Symposium kicks off next week on September 13, 2021. This four-week long event brings over 40 speakers, and 30+ sessions for individuals in all roles in the AEC industry, offering up to 30 credit hours. All of this content is all accessible from anywhere, completely free of charge.

ElevateAEC kicks off with an overview of the state of the industry through Zweig Group’s data and analytics, including specific insight from the 2021 Hot Firms, Best Firms To Work For, and Marketing Excellence Award winners, by Zweig Group CEO, Chad Clinehens, PE; and will continue with co-presenter Bill McConnell, PE, JD, MSCE, CDT, CEO of The Vertex Companies, providing a deeper dive into the state of the industry and AEC economy, with insight leaders can use to plan for a brighter future.

Another highlight of the conference is the return of the ElevateHER Symposium, with dedicated sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00PM-2:00PM CT. ElevateHER is Zweig Group’s commitment to embrace, promote, and ensure equal opportunities for everyone in the AEC industry regardless of gender, race, age, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. The 2021 ElevateHER cohort is a group of individuals from diverse backgrounds in the AEC industry working as project teams over the past six months to create unique solutions to combat the obstacles against diversifying talent recruitment and retention in the industry – these projects will be presented by cohort members every week. The Symposium will also include talks by feature speakers Rose McClure, S.E., P.E., LEED AP BD +C, co-founder and past chair of the NCSEA Structural Engineering Engagement and Equity Committee, and Yiselle Santos Rivera, AIAI, NOMA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, the director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusions for HKS, Inc.

For more information about the 2021 Elevate AEC and ElevateHER Symposium experience, visit: https://virtual-elevate-aec-conference.heysummit.com/

ABOUT ZWEIG GROUP

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas.

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

ABOUT UNANET

Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. https://unanet.com/