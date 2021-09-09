Loop Media, Inc. Launches New Movie Trailers+ Streaming Channel





The Movie Trailers+ Channel is the Latest in Loop’s Continuing Expansion of its Out-of-Home Service

Glendale, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the expansion of content for its out-of-home (“OOH”) market with the launch of its new Movie Trailers+ channel. The launch of Movie Trailers+ is the latest addition to Loop’s ever-increasing curated content offering to its OOH business clients.

Loop’s all-encompassing video library includes not only an extensive collection of music videos, but also one of the world’s largest libraries of movie, tv and video game trailers. With the launch of Movie Trailers+, Loop is able to make more of its vast library available to its OOH clients.

The Movie Trailers+ channel will stream movie and TV show trailers, ranging from all-time favorites to the biggest blockbusters, including new releases, cult classics, independent films and the latest TV and box office hits. All trailers will be custom-curated and categorized to help viewers discover what to watch. For example, “Your Star Here” features movie trailers focused on specific film stars (Thanks for Tom Hanks, Will Smith Film Festival), directors (Crazy for Scorsese, Academy Award-Winning Directors) and themes and genres (Comedies That Are Actually Funny, Great for a Date); “End of the Stream” features trailers of movies and TV series that are soon to be removed from streaming platforms; and “Binge Lover” is dedicated to trailers of binge-worthy TV series and movies. Movie Trailers+ will also feature a weekly update of what’s new in theaters and trailers of new video game releases.

“We are excited to launch yet another compelling custom video offering to our out-of-home clients to help them enhance their environment and customer experience. With the amount of video content available today, a common question is, ‘What’s on and what should I watch?’” said Greg Drebin, Loop’s Chief Content & Marketing Officer. “We have developed Movie Trailers+ to help viewers discover movies, TV series and video games that they may not have otherwise known about. Movie Trailers+ is the channel to watch before you watch.”

Loop’s new Movie Trailers+ channel will begin streaming this month on the Loop Player in its out-of-home venues: https://bit.ly/3tANuuo

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

Twitter - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Justis Kao

Loop Media, Inc.

justis@loop.tv