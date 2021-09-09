Mid Penn Bancorp Appoints Don Holt as Interim Chief Financial Officer

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Mid Penn Bank (Bank), have announced the appointment of Donald F. Holt as Interim Chief Financial Officer of MPB and the Bank.



In his interim role as CFO, Mr. Holt will report to Rory Ritrievi, President and CEO, and will lead the accounting, finance, and treasury functions. He will also oversee the investment committee, manage the ALCO and interest rate risk management processes and will be responsible for the regulatory reporting process with banking and securities agencies.

Mr. Holt is an industry veteran and bank executive with more than 25 years of financial services experience and most recently served as CFO of Community Banks, Inc. and Keystone Financial, Inc. Prior to that, he was a manager in public accounting firm Ernst & Young.

“Having known Don for a few decades, he was the first candidate I thought of when we began our search for an interim,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “His broad merger and acquisition experience combined with his deep accounting and regulatory knowledge make Don the perfect interim step for our company as we conduct a thorough and thoughtful search for a permanent CFO. I’m thrilled that he has come out of retirement to work with us, and I know he will have a positive impact during his time here.”



Mr. Holt holds an accounting degree from Franklin & Marshall College and retains the CPA designation. Mr. Holt has four children and resides with his wife in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.



About Mid Penn Bank.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 36 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eafb46a1-828e-49af-afdb-93a9df3b52e6