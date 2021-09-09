Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Obtains Acumatica® System to Optimize and Assist Efficiency During Increasing Demand and Continued Growth

ORLANDO, FL., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announced its licensing of the Acumatica® system to optimize and assist the Company’s operational efficiency in response to the increasing demand for its products and the resulting growth.



Acumatica is a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for financials, distribution, manufacturing, and more. Manufacturers across industry segments rely on Acumatica to maximize resources, reduce costs, and improve profits thanks to an extensive suite of connected and mobile business applications that assist in production, estimating, engineering, material planning, scheduling, product configuration, and manufacturing data collection.

The Company has engaged Crestwood Associates, LLC., a gold Acumatica partner and Microsoft® Gold-Certified partner, to assist in the customization and implementation of Acumatica’s ERP system.

The Company will be transitioning from its current accounting system over the course of the year. The current system used by Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. was developed by its founder and former CEO, John Spencer, in the 1980’s. This system allowed them to track and grow mulch distribution network for mulch to over 30 states. The software was decades ahead of its time, but Spencer says that time is over. It was his suggestion that the Company move to Acumatica’s ERP.

John Spencer states, “Acumatica looks to be the best ERP system out of all that I have seen and researched due to its adaptability. I am very pleased to see how the company I built with so much passion has progressed through the acquisition with SGTM. Working alongside with Tony Raynor has shown me that we share the same vision and passion, and I am excited to see how far Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. and SGTM will progress together.”

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “I am honored to work alongside John Spencer and to take the lead in his pioneering mulch company. John has been a great mentor and his suggestion on transitioning to a new ERP system looks to be very promising. We have seen accelerated growth with our Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. division, and the synergies of our other divisions has helped to increase not only our sales, but also profit margins. Acumatica looks to significantly strengthen our efficiency as our demand continues to increase, our markets grow, and the Company expands.

View SGTM’s day to day operations and meet their team by following their YouTube Channel.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team (the Company) is an emerging player in the Mulch Industry, as well as the Municipal Waste & Recycling Industry. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services, to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeast United States.

The Company is effectively a roll-up as a result of a multi-year combination of various elements. More specifically, the Company has begun a strategy of vertically integrating supply and production components of the mulch industry. National Storm Recovery, LLC., a Sustainable Green Team subsidiary, provides arbor care, tree trimming and storm debris clean-up and disposal services. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., another Sustainable Green Team subsidiary, is a large and well-established manufacturer of mulch and lumber. The Company’s proprietary mulch dyes and colorants, as well as the Company’s patented mulch processing equipment, were developed over the course of years, at Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. Combining these two businesses vertically integrates the mulch feed-stock supply chain with mulch production and distribution. Moreover, we believe the development and utilization of its proprietary dyes, colorants and equipment, in combination with its unique ability to source alternate raw materials, means the Company is unique and extremely well positioned.

The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients.

To learn more please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGTM, is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the United States. It provides quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more please visit https://mulchmfg.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including such words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, product development and potential success, as well as technological and/or other factors and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com