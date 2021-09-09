Starter to Host Launch of DeFi Token $CUEX

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Multi-chain community-driven launchpad Starter (https://starter.xyz) that supports interoperability of Initial DEX Offering (IDO) launches on seven blockchains, today announced it will host the launch of $CUEX, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token of CUE, a community driven protocol on September 10, 2021. CUEX is a taxed token (10 percent on buy and sell) in the CUE ecosystem that features an automatic market maker, providing liquidity to CUEX and CUE tokens via the tax. In addition, it rewards the holders with both CUEX and CUE tokens through automated staking and buyback.



Starter will oversee the trading and staking of $CUEX and support their goal to change the DeFi industry. The launchpad will hold the first CUEX IDO at an exclusive rate of 1 BNB = 8,333,333 CUEX and with only 400 BNB available.



“CUEX operates under the CUE Protocol team and is CUE protocol’s entry into the DeFi world. CUEX will have staking pools for its own ecosystem (CUE/CUEX) and CUEX will also enable other projects to launch staking pool’s on this new DeFi platform”, said Petros Anagnostou, Co-Founder and CMO of CUE Protocol. “It’s unique tokenomics provide the whole CUE ecosystem with benefits such as liquidity generation and buy backs which benefit both CUE and CUEX holders.”



The Starter sale is the first of two IDO’s for the Cue Protocol. 287 BNB was raised during a private sale concurrently with the Starter IDO price (1 BNB = 8,333,333 CUEX). This sale was solely offered to CUE holders holding a minimum of 3 CUE.



The next IDO will be run by CUE Protocol itself, with a 2,000 BNB hard cap and followed by a 1 BNB = 1 BNB = 7,500,000 CUEX for the second IDO.



CUEX is another of Starter’s highly sought after IDOs, handpicked by the Starter team and presented to the Starter community. Starter has successfully launched various blockchain projects including Cake Monster (MONSTA), Wall Street Bets (WSB), WISE Token (WISE), FOMO Labs (FOMO) and Bakery Tools (TBAKE), with some selling out in the first seconds or minutes.



For more information on Starter’s IDO launch of CUEX, please visit https://starter.xyz/.



###

ABOUT Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is a multi-chain community-driven launchpad, supporting interoperability of IDO launches on 7 blockchains (Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche) and providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. Starter consists of four separate branches: venture arm Starter.capital, decentralized launchpad Starter.xyz, decentralized exchange StarterSwap.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.



ABOUT CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol is a community-driven deflationary protocol with an extensive dapp ecosystem. Launched on Binance Smart Chain in early 2021. 2.5 percent of each transaction is collected by the governance wallet, allowing token holders to cast votes during each voting period and decide whether to burn the collected assets or to spend on marketing, development, staking wallet or more.



