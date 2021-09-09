Associa’s Texas Branches Hold Virtual Live Music Event Benefitting Associa Cares

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas), Associa Houston Community Management Services, Associa Principal Management Group of Houston, Associa Hill Country, and Somerset Association Management announce the second-annual “Associa Texas LIVE!” virtual music event to be held on October 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. CT. The event will benefit Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The private virtual concert will feature the musical talents of Jack Ingram, a country music artist who has released 11 studio albums and had six songs on the country Top 40.

The live streaming event will also feature a special Q&A session with Mr. Ingram after the concert, as well as door prizes.

In 2020, Associa Cares helped 200 families across North America who had experienced a disaster and 84 organizations working directly with those most vulnerable to the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. This included eight Texas organizations providing food and shelter to the elderly, homeless, and families in need. In early 2021, Associa Cares provided aid to 117 Texas families who were impacted by the historic winter storm that devastated so many and left millions without power and food.

“The work that Associa Cares does is more important now than ever before,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “In the last year, Associa Cares has provided critical assistance to families facing the destruction of tornados, wildfires, building collapses, and other devastating crises. We depend on our supporters and fundraising events like Texas LIVE! to continue to help those in need. We encourage everyone to join us for a night of music and fun on October 21st and help support Associa Cares.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to over 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment