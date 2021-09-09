IFIC Announces Board of Directors for 2021-2022

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2021-2022. At its annual meeting, Rick Headrick, President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada) Inc., was elected as Chair of the Board for a two-year term. Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Investments, was elected Vice-Chair also for a two-year term.



“I am proud to serve as the Chair of IFIC’s Board and support its commitment to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, thereby enabling Canadian investors to achieve their financial goals,” said Rick Headrick. “As the pandemic continues to reshape our lives, ongoing collaboration within our community will remain a top priority to ensure a strong, stable investment sector for the benefit of investors and our Members."

IFIC welcomed four new directors: Raza Hasan, Chief Risk Officer, HSBC Bank; Karen McNally, Vice President, Head of Investment Solutions, RBC Global Asset Management; Roy Ratnavel, EVP, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management; and Sébastien Vallée, CFIQ Second Vice-Chair.

Below is the full list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2021-2022:

Rick Headrick (Chair), President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada)

Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Investments (Vice-Chair)

Carol Lynde (Past Chair), President & CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

John Adams, CEO, PFSL Investments Canada

Karen Adams, President & CEO, Fundserv

George Aguiar, President & CEO, GP Wealth Management Corporation

Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard Canada

Paul Bourque, President & CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Chris Boyle, SVP, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer and Strategic Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments

Sian Burgess, SVP, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Bill Charles, President & CEO, Global Maxfin Investments

Nelson Cheng, CEO, Sterling Mutuals

Bruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset Management

Stuart Graham, President and Managing Director, PIMCO Canada

Duane Green, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments Canada

Eric Halle̒, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds

Raza Hasan, Chief Risk Officer, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bank Canada

Ross Kappele, EVP and Head of Distribution, BMO Asset Management Canada

Neal Kerr, Senior Vice-President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)

Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco Canada

Karen McNally, Vice President, Head of Investment Solutions, RBC Global Asset Management

Bill Packham, President & CEO, Aviso Wealth

Roy Ratnavel, EVP, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management

Eric-Olivier Savoie, President & CEO, National Bank Investments

David Scandiffio , President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management

President & CEO, CIBC Asset Management Madeleine Sinclair, Managing Director, BlackRock Asset Management Canada

Sébastien Vallée, Senior Manager, Investment Solutions Division, Desjardins Société de placement

Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Financial

Today, IFIC also released its Year in Review – an interactive timeline showcasing the key milestones in IFIC’s policy, research and advocacy efforts during 2020-2021.

