President Biden nominates DCPSC Chairman Willie L. Phillips to FERC

Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden announced today his intent to nominate Willie L. Phillips, Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC), to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC is an independent federal agency that regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity, and other energy projects, ensuring that consumers can access affordable, efficient, safe, reliable, and secure energy services.

“As the Biden Administration works to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and create a clean electricity grid by 2035, FERC will maintain an important role regulating the transmission of carbon-free energy across the country,” stated The White House in a press release.

The DCPSC congratulates our Chairman on his appointment by President Biden to a position on the FERC. It is a great honor of his leadership and recognition of the important role that the Commission plays in the utility sector.

Before joining the Commission, Chairman Phillips served as Assistant General Counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a not-for-profit international regulatory authority, in Washington, D.C. He also worked for a Washington, D.C.-based law firm where he advised clients on regulatory compliance and policy matters. Chairman Phillips is an active member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) where he currently serves on the NARUC Board of Directors as Chair of the Select Committee on Regulatory and Industry Diversity.

Chairman Phillips has a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Montevallo. He is also a member of the District of Columbia Bar and Alabama State Bar Association.

