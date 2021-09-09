Crestview Hills, Kentucky | Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas More University – Centennial Celebration – Calendar of Media Events | September 11 – September 14, 2021

WHAT: Thomas More University’s Centennial Celebration - A collective series of events to commemorate and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the University.

WHO: Students, Teachers, Staff, Alumni, President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., Kevin Reynolds, Ed.D., members of the Diocese of Covington, and distinguished guests of the University.

WHEN & WHERE: Four Days of Centennial Celebration, Excitement, and Events:

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Season opener football game under the lights versus the Faulkner University Eagles of Alabama, pre-game tailgating festivities, more than 175 active military, veterans, and first responders in attendance as guests of President Chillo, most of whom are Thomas More University alumni or family members of active students and alums will be honored for their service, a moment of silence in recognition of 9/11, announcement of the new name for the field, and the evening concludes with a monstrous fireworks display to kick off the yearlong Centennial Celebration.



Media is encouraged to attend. Game kickoff is at 7:00 PM, tailgating festivities begin at 5:00 PM

Location: Thomas More Field at Griffin Plaza, President’s Tent and Parking Lot

Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, Celebrant Bishop Foys. Founders Day reception to follow, hosted at the Covington Latin School.

Mass begins at 10:00 AM, the reception to follow (est. time 11:00 AM)

Location: Cathedral Basilica and Covington Latin School

Monday, September 13, 2021 – Academic Convocation – an assembly of the entire University community, students, faculty, trustees, and administration in celebration of the University’s history, centennial anniversary, start of the new school year and plans for the future. The procession will include over eighty faculty and staff members in full regalia. The Thomas More University Board of Trustees will then meet in advance of the 3:30 PM Press Conference.

This 9:00 AM Academic Convocation and 11:00 PM Board of Trustees Retreat are reserved for the University community and not open to the public. Media is welcomed to attend the convocation for great photo ops.

Location: Center of Thomas More University at the Pavilion Stage

Monday, September 13, 2021 – Press Conference, hosted by President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., announcing the landmark fundraising initiative - Second Century Campaign and launch of the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan – Lighting the Way. Both programs are designed to secure Thomas More University as the premier regional Catholic university. Upon completion of the press conference, all in attendance are invited to join our celebratory gathering and pig roast hosted by the University at the center of campus.

The press conference will occur at 3:30 in the conference facility adjacent to the President’s Offices. Media is encouraged to attend the press conference with the opportunity for Q&A.

Location: Conference Room adjacent to the President’s Office

Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Saints Serve – Thomas More University will close all campus activities. On this “day on, rather than day off” the entire University will put aside normal activities and dedicate the day to serve the local community. Non-profits including Parish Kitchen, Special Olympics and Master Provisions will be served. Master Provisions will present a “Stuff the Truck Event” on campus, encouraging clothing donations for Togo, Ghana and Honduras. The Covington Rotary will also serve to assist our university community. We want to recognize Aramark for providing the Saints Serve shirts. Collectively, these events entitled Saints Serve will become an annual activity, enabling the university to give back year after year. #SaintsServe

Media is encouraged to attend these volunteer activities on campus and all across our community.

Location: “Stuff the Truck” at Thomas More University and volunteering across the community

Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

###

About Thomas More University: www.thomasmore.edu

#ThomasMore #ThomasMore100 #SaintsServe

Thomas More University provides students with something much more than job training. Graduates are prepared for any career. But they leave prepared for much more. They are exposed to the very best thought, literature, art, and music. They learn to harness the power of human reason to solve problems and discover truth. Most importantly, they have the chance to begin to become the person they were created to be. This is the power of the liberal arts in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition at Thomas More University. Our students come here looking for more. And that’s exactly what we offer. Here our students take that opportunity and…Make It More. Learn more at thomasmore.edu.

Attachments