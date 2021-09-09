MoveDay and Jacksonville Jaguars Team Up for the Win

Jacksonville, Fla, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacksonville, Fla (September 9, 2021) – MoveDaySM – a local mover that is part of global moving and logistics company Suddath® is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Jacksonville Jaguars National Football League (NFL) franchise to serve as the team’s official moving company.

The partnership meets the unique needs of the Jacksonville Jaguars in two important ways. The MoveDay and Suddath teams will provide both residential and commercial moving services locally or for long distances, respectfully. Team members and their families can select the moving services they need, from the initial pack and transport to providing climate-controlled storage and final unloading, to shipping specialty items.

The company will also handle the management and logistics of transporting the team’s equipment to and from each location for away games throughout the season.

“Winning together, as one team, through our commitment to each other, our customers and the collective successes of those in the communities we live and work in are integral parts of who we are,” notes Michael Brannigan, Suddath President and CEO. “Recently being voted Best Moving Company in the 2021 Bold City Best competition for the fifth year in a row and serving as the official moving company of our home team here in Jacksonville demonstrate how those values are more than just words on a page or website – they are deeply woven into everything that we do.”

MoveDay and Jaguars Team Up for the Win

Built on a ‘your move, your way’ promise, the MoveDay experience is the result of extensive research into what individuals want most when moving, and where the biggest pain points tend to occur. MoveDay removes those by providing an easy-to-use interface for instant quotes, the ability to select and only pay for the services needed and have clear insights into all phases of the move through real-time tracking.

“Professional athletes, managers, coaches and trainers have unique requirements and schedules, and things can change very quickly,” shares Darren Cook, MoveDay Vice President. “We stand ready to do what we do best – support team members and their families with positive moving experiences and transport the team’s equipment safely and efficiently – so they can focus on what they do best.”

The combined benefits of the ease of doing business, customized service offerings and reputation for best-in-class residential and commercial equipment moving services that Suddath is known for appealed to the Jacksonville Jaguars management team. “The Jaguars have a high standard for our fan experience on game day, and MoveDay brings that same level of excellence to the relocation experience,” says Michael DeMartino, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Their knowledge of the local market and ability to offer us the choice of services we need across our entire franchise make them an excellent fit. We’re excited to welcome them to the Jaguars family.”

For more information about MoveDay, visit movedaymovers.com or call (844) MY MOVEDAY.

