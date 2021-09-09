Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark Launch Live Event and Broadcast Firm: Lewis & Clark

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The formation of Lewis & Clark was announced today, combining the decades of experience and extensive resources of Joe Lewis, Founder of the Joe Lewis Company, and R.A. Clark, Founder and Executive Producer of Lion’s Heart Entertainment. The firm’s first project will be the 2022 MusicCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Joni Mitchell.

Together the duo has been involved in live television and fan experiences for over thirty years specializing in live music and award shows, opening ceremonies, extravaganzas, and sports events including the Academy Awards Pre-Show, the Grammys, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the CMT Awards; and events around the NFL’s Super Bowl, Draft, Kick-Off and Pro Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game. (Both Joe Lewis Company and Lion’s Heart Entertainment continue as separate entities.)

Joe Lewis founded the Joe Lewis Company (JLC) to bring big ideas to life and has become a premier live event producer working on some of the most notable events in the world. Clients include the Academy Awards, the Grammys, Disney, Red Bull, Netflix, BET, HBO, the NFL, and the NBA. JLC is a proud supporter of Special Olympics International and has produced events around the world in support of the World Games. The company has multiple business interests, including Small World International, the television format company known for discovering the show that went on to become Shark Tank, PORTL Hologram, OnePlan/Venue Twin, and Faves, the world's only upcycled candy made from whole fruit and vegetables.

“RAC and I have a successful track record of working alongside each other on some of Hollywood’s biggest events,” said Joe Lewis. “Our alliance is the perfect marriage on several levels – from formats, live TV, to events and brand experiences. Joining forces with him allows us to deliver an unparalleled live event broadcast experience for our clients.”

Emmy-nominated R.A. Clark has been producing music shows since he launched Puttin’ on the Hits in 1984. Since then, he has become one of the most sought-after producers of live music television and has worked on Grammy specials for the Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Prince, the Bee Gees, and Motown; Red carpets for the Grammys and Academy Awards; Miss Universe and Miss USA; events for the 2013 and 2021 Presidential Inaugurations; and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telecast. Clark has executive produced the Academy of Country Music Awards since 1999.

“After working with Joe on the Academy Awards red carpet, I knew that if we came together, our clients would get the best of both worlds… live/experiential event skills with live music event broadcast expertise,” said R. A. Clark. “I’m so honored to come together with Joe and kick off this new venture for this year’s MusicCares person of the year honoring Joni Mitchell. I’m an unabashed fan and can’t wait to help create a memorable night for Joni and this amazing cause.”

Lewis & Clark services will include live event & television production, production management, complete creative services, in-house scenic fabrication and printing capabilities, and extensive logistics services.

Business inquiries: info@lewisandclark.tv

Media inquiries: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Lewis & Clark:

The newly formed live broadcast production outfit, Lewis & Clark, brings together Joe Lewis, founder of the Joe Lewis Company (JLC), and RAC Clark, president and Emmy-nominated executive producer of Lion’s Heart Entertainment. As a team, the two have overseen thousands of hours of live television programming and thousands of live consumer and fan-facing events including the Academy Awards Pre-Show, The Grammys, The Academy of Country Music Awards, and events around the Super Bowl.

The company offers full-service TV production, live event production, and creative services. Their Los Angeles campus offers in-house scenic fabrication, design and printing facilities, and an entire logistics staff. Both Joe Lewis Company (JLC) and Lion’s Heart Entertainment will continue to service their existing clientele. Find out more at: lewisandclark.tv

Attachment