Privy Peach Wins Innovative Product of the Year for One of the First All-Natural and Latex-Compatible CBD Infused Sexual Health and Wellness Products on the Market

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privy Peach's flagship Hydro Glide Relief just won Innovative Product of the Year.

Stacked against 450 other innovative products from both the CBD space and traditional retail, this award from White Label World Expo is no small thing for Kim Koehler and the Privy Peach team.

"I can't remember where I first heard of the concept of CBD infused lube, but I started asking around," says Koehler on the founding of her brand "The consensus was clear; cannabis may improve sex, so I set out to create a natural CBD topical product created specifically for people with sensitivities."

Hydro Glide was launched when people who loved Privy Peach's CBD-infused Intimate Oil wanted a condom-compatible product, or a coconut-free product, for those with allergies.

Then came the challenge of figuring out how to dissolve and stabilize 250 mg of CBD into water-based intimate serum when CBD is not water-soluble. After two years of trial formulations, Hydro Glide Relief was born. Alongside, Hydro Glide Sensation Enhancing Spray was also released.

The award-winning relief product has a formula that is:

• Body-safe, non-irritating, hypoallergenic

• A minimal number of ultra-clean ingredients

• Water-based and latex-friendly

• A CBD concentration that was high enough to be effective

• Just the right amount of glide

• With a pleasant scent and taste

A product free of: propylene glycol, THC oil, paraben, glycerin, alcohol, glycol, petrochemicals, silicone, or artificial coloring. Hydro Glide contains simply: Aloe Vera Gel, Water Nano Fractionalized CBD, Ionized Water, Natural Vanilla Flavors, Plant-Based Starch.

Privy Peach's Hydro Glide Relief, along with Hydro Glide Sensation Spray, started hitting shelves in January of 2021, and it's already a winner. Privy Peach's colorful and contemporary design makes it a perfect product for any kind of retail shop, not just CBD shops. The goal is to be on the shelves in Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters CVS and beyond by year's end.

About Privy Peach

Kim Koehler created Privy Peach to help women achieve comfort and pleasure through her CBD products. In addition to this recent honor, she has also been listed on the Forbes Top Entrepreneurs to Watch list. For more information, visit https://privypeach.com/.

