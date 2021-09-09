MEDIA ALERT: Visit Andes Technology Corp. On-Line or In Person at the AI Hardware Summit Next Week

Mountain View, California, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: The 2021 AI Hardware Summit is a virtual and in-person conference focusing on systems-level optimizations for specific AI workloads and results from novel AI acceleration technologies. Andes Technology will hold a virtual roundtable discussion, Thursday September 16 at 11:00 AM entitled "RISC-V Vector Processor Functionality for Large Scale Deep Learning Accelerators." Roundtable participants will include John Min, Director of AE and Thang Tran, Principal Architect at Andes Technology Corp. and Dave Baker, Vice President of Digital Design at Luminous Computing.

Who: Andes Technology Corp. will be showcasing its popular 27-Series 5-stage pipeline NX27V Vector, A(X)27, and A(X)27L2) RISC-V CPU and 8-stage pipeline 45-Series in-order superscalar N(X)45, D45, and A(X)45 RISC-V CPU families, based on Andes’ latest AndeStar™ V5 Architecture. Both have design wins at major semiconductor customers.

Why: Andes Technology Corp.’s innovative configurable RISC-V platform solution is enabling designers to create unique, highly optimized system architectures and hardware/software partitioning, that shorten time-to-market and increase design quality.

Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.

When: The in-person component runs Tuesday and Wednesday September 14 and 15. The virtual component of the conference runs Monday through Thursday September 13 through 16, 2021.