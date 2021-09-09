Kinsale Capital Group to Host Investor Day

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) announced today that it will host an in-person Investor Day at the Company’s headquarters in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Kinsale’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe, and other members of the management team will brief investors on operating strategies and initiatives within the Company’s underwriting, technology and claims areas. The presentation focus is to offer investors insight to the Company’s strategy, personnel and business culture that drive much of Kinsale’s financial outperformance. Managers will also respond to investor questions.

Advanced registration is required. To attend this event, please register by Friday, October 15, 2021 using the following link: Kinsale Investor Day Registration Site. The slide presentation will be available the day of the event on the Company’s Investor Relations page of its website at www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market. For more information about Kinsale, please visit our website at www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.

Contact:

Bryan Petrucelli

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(804) 289-1272

ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com