First Annual Wealth Week Focuses on Helping Advisors Address the Unique Needs of High-Net-Worth Clients, September 13-19, 2021

DENVER, CO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investments & Wealth Institute understands the challenges advisors face daily when it comes to adding value for clients. To help combat those challenges, next week, the Institute kicks off the first annual Wealth Week, September 13-19, 2021. Focused on assisting advisors learn new ways to address the unique needs of high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients.

Wealth Week will feature a variety of wealth management programs and resources to help you stay plugged into the evolving needs of the HNW marketplace. The Institute will bring the advisory community the assets they need to serve the unique and complex needs of affluent clients through different learning channels, including podcasts, research, articles, courses, and advisor success stories.

Just as 2020 and 2021 were years of transformation and change, the wealth management profession is also transforming at a rapid clip. In today's swiftly changing economy, there is a growing need for professionals with the knowledge and skills to contribute to crucial business discussions and drive strategic decision-making. The Institute's Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designation and Wealth Advisor Forum provide the guide for Wealth Week. The CPWA® certification gives advisors the practical tools and strategies to add measurable value to their practices and firms and make a real difference for their HNW clients.

Wealth Week will feature content and discussions within the Private Wealth Advice Hive Community, the Institute's new online community and resource center. In addition to the Wealth Advisor Forum, Wealth Week will also feature new research from the Institute, the 2021 Investor Report. This new investor research, fielded during April-May 2021, further illustrates the changing client perceptions regarding their advisory relationships and the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has made on clients' lives.

Clients turn to advisors to provide meaningful guidance and deliver strong financial outcomes that help achieve financial goals. Affluent clients have highly individualized and complex needs that require their advisor to have a specialized skill set. The Investments & Wealth Institute is the nerve center for tackling these challenges, delivering sound advice, and creating the future of wealth management. Wealth Week explores and celebrates the unique competencies and skills that advisors need to serve the unique and varied needs of HNW clients. To explore Wealth Week more, visit us at https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/wealth-week-2021

To learn more about the Institute visit investmentsandwealth.org

