AnaptysBio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Hamza Suria, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will present an overview of AnaptysBio at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on Monday September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET via: https://journey.ct.events/view/9ece1408-084b-41dd-9e6e-8977a5086047

A webcast of the presentation will also be available through the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, acne, hidradenitis suppurativa, EGFRi skin toxicity and ichthyosis; rosnilimab, its anti-PD-1 agonist program, previously referred to as ANB030, for treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated; and its BTLA modulator program, ANB032, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386), and an inflammation collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in clinical development.

