Arcutis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced that Arcutis management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September.



Details for the company’s participation are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 10:15 a.m. EDT

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 27, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 11:20 a.m. EDT



Webcasts for these conferences may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor website at https://investors.arcutis.com/events-and-presentations . Additionally, a replay of the webcasts will be available on the Arcutis website following the conferences.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with seven clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions, with our first NDA submission late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2021 and three more Phase 3 clinical data readouts anticipated by the end of 2022. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to advance the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for roflumilast to revolutionize the standard of care in plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.



Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

(805) 418-5006

asheldon@arcutis.com

Investors

Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations

(805) 418-5006

emcintyre@arcutis.com