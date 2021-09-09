Sheesha Finance to Distribute Partner Token Rewards

DUBAI, UAE , Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheeshafinance.io/), a leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards, today announced the distribution launch of its partners' token rewards, that allows early token holders of the tokenized DeFi mutual fund platform to claim rewards for projects that Sheesha has partnered with.



Investors can now claim the first rewards for projects that Sheesha Finance has partnered with, like Plasma Finance, Royale Finance, DRIFE, Splinterlands, and THEOS. Partnerships with more projects will be announced soon. As Sheesha Finance token holders, investors will be entitled to a specific number of tokens from partnering projects, depending on their stake. The rewards will be displayed on the dashboards of investors on the official website.



In part or full, the rewards can be claimed through the MetaMask wallet and subscriptions can be made to future distributions of projects in the DeFi space. The weekly distribution of tokens will commence in the next few days when the accrued rewards will be redeemable on the dashboard of Sheesha Finance’s website.



“Our roadmap doesn’t stop here. Already in our pipeline are dozens of more exciting partnerships that are carefully being chosen and there are also plans for a VIP NFT lottery system, a DeFi project incubator, and a governance Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that Sheesha Finance token holders will be able to participate in and benefit from,” said Sheesha Finance CEO Saeed Al Darmaki.





About Sheesha Finance



Sheesha Finance (https://sheeshafinance.io/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. Sheesha Finance plans to become a member-managed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.



Twitter - Medium - Telegram - LinkedIn



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



