1031 Crowdfunding Acquires Washington Memory Care Facility

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1031 Crowdfunding, LLC announced today that on Sept. 1, 2021, through its affiliate 1031 CF Properties, LLC, it acquired a 40-unit / 60-bed memory care center in Sedro Woolley, Washington, for a purchase price of $15,900,000.

Birchview Memory Care is operated by Senior Services of America. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Senior Services of America currently operates 17 senior living communities in three states.

"Birchview Memory Care is an excellent community that has a long history of strong occupancy," says Edward Fernandez, CEO and Founder of 1031 Crowdfunding. "We are excited to partner with Senior Services of America with their established track record, knowledge, and expertise in the region."

1031 Crowdfunding is a leading real estate crowdfunding platform for 1031 exchanges and alternative investment vehicles focused on tax deferral. We personalize our services to your unique investment goals and needs in order to empower you throughout the investment process. Contact an experienced representative at 1031 Crowdfunding for further information about individual investing needs.

For more information on 1031 Crowdfunding, visit www.1031Crowdfunding.com or call (844) 533-1031.

Peter Elwell

President, Real Estate

1031 Crowdfunding

pelwell@1031crowdfunding.com

(844) 533-1031 x107

Related Images











Image 1: Birchview Memory Care





40-unit / 60-bed memory care center in Sedro Woolley, Washington.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment