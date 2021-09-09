United Language Group Awarded $1.1 Million to Support Populations with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) in Accessing Health Care Coverage

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of helping more people enroll in health care coverage, the Biden-Harris Administration is supporting organizations in providing consumer assistance in 30 states with a Federally-Facilitated Marketplace.

Consumers across the United States – especially those within vulnerable populations – often face challenges when signing up for health insurance. The process can be confusing and complex, and consumers need help enrolling and understanding that there is financial assistance that can be available to them. In fact, a 2020 KFF survey found half of consumers who looked for coverage during the 2020 open enrollment period encountered difficulties, and nearly 5 million consumers sought in-person help but couldn’t get it.

These obstacles are often enhanced within underserved and LEP communities. ULG seeks to address these obstacles with bilingual Navigators serving as consumer assistance professionals available to help LEP consumers in understanding health insurance options and available support.

United Language Group has been chosen as one out of the 60 organizations awarded to receive a $1.1 million portion of $80 million in grant awards over the next three years. With this support, ULG will provide certified Navigators to help uninsured LEP consumers get access to affordable health care coverage in the state of North Carolina.

ULG knows trust is critical in working to address health care challenges. Utilizing our in-language community engagement expertise to help provide enrollment support to local LEP populations will make will help more LEP consumers access coverage on the federal health exchange. Bilingual navigators will be available to serve consumers speaking Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese. In person Navigators will be stationed in Raleigh and Charlotte, with virtual navigators supporting throughout the metropolitan area including Chatham, Cabarrus, Durham, Gaston, Harnett, Lee, Mecklenburg, Union, and Wake counties. “ULG is committed to helping address barriers to health within culturally and linguistically diverse communities Being named a recipient of this award is a great opportunity to improve health outcomes among diverse populations in North Carolina and beyond.” said Abigail Katz, Executive Director of Health Outcomes Solutions at United Language Group.

To learn more about this grant, visit the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services page.



ABOUT United Language Group: United Language Group is one of the world’s largest and most innovative Language Service providers in the world. Serving thousands of clients across hundreds of countries, ULG’s mission is to create a world in which language is no longer a barrier.

