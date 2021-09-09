Melbourne Florist Reveals the Best Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Amazing Graze Flowers, who offers same-day flower delivery Melbourne-wide, not every houseplant requires a natural green thumb and extensive gardening experience. In fact, many hardy indoor plants can survive and even thrive despite serious neglect.

For those who tend to be forgetful when it comes to watering, Amazing Graze Flowers recommends the peace lily. They are very tolerant of low light and their leaves will droop when they need a drink, explains Amazing Graze Flowers. The peace lily normally sprouts striking white flowers but won't bloom if they don't get enough light.

The monstera will tolerate all sorts of conditions and won't punish a forgetful waterer, according to Amazing Graze Flowers. The snake plant or mother-in-law's tongue is another great choice for a low-maintenance indoor plant. These hardy plants can survive on monthly watering and can tolerate both direct sunlight and lower light spaces. Amazing Graze Flowers says these plants need a well-draining pot and the soil needs to dry out completely before watering.

On the other hand, for those who are guilty of overwatering, Amazing Graze Flowers recommends the Chinese money plant, which is an incredibly popular gift for the office or home, as it is said to bring good luck, money and prosperity. This plant grows best in a shady spot with weekly watering.

Amazing Graze Flowers says one of their most popular indoor plant varieties is the dracaena 'golden heart', which is also known as the happy plant. This plant only requires watering every few weeks and prefers bright filtered light. It will begin to lose its lime colour if it isn't getting enough light.

Boutique Melbourne-based florist Amazing Graze Flowers is known for creating amazing arrangements to suit any occasion from weddings and engagements to birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, corporate events and more. Additionally, Amazing Graze Flowers has a great selection of indoor plants available to order.

Orders placed before midday will be picked, arranged and wrapped for same-day flower delivery in Melbourne.



