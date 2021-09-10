International Business Excellence Awards 2021 Open for Entries until end of September

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awards International will hold an annual event celebrating business excellence worldwide during the International Business Excellence Awards 2021. The awards ceremony will be held both online and in-person at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai on December 7th 2021.



The International Business Excellence Awards 2021 will recognize winning organizations in 18 categories. Some of the categories deal with the influential contemporary business topics (Best Business Response to the Crisis, Best Sustainability Initiative, Distributed Workforce, Heroes in Pandemic, Best Diversity and Inclusion Programs). Others put the focus on evergreen issues (Best Customer Experience, Best Marketing or PR Agency, Best New Business, Best Website or App, Product Development, Most Effective Social Initiative, Best Applied Technology). Last but not least, there are categories which award the best individuals inside companies (Team of the Year, Leader of the Year, Health and Wellbeing, Best Company to Work for).

Every company is welcome to apply for as many categories as they see fit and all the interested companies can enter the awards by September 24th, which is the Entry Deadline.

After submitting an entry, each company will receive support in completing the entry from a dedicated Awards Consultant and evaluation of the entry for shortlisting. Once the entry has been put forward, the independent panel of judges will rate it by following a predetermined scoring system.

Shortlisted entries will get further benefits: a customised logo and a visual element to share on their websites and social media channels, scores, and comments from a number of independent expert judges, promotion of each finalist separately across the network of followers and media partners.

Submit your entries before September 24th and take place in an amazing celebration of international business excellence.



Website: https://ibxawards.com/



