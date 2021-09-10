World’s First NFT Pageant: Bitkub Group has officially partnered with Miss Universe Thailand 2021, creating new experiences with NFT

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitkub Capital Group Holdings , a leading Thai blockchain & cryptocurrency company has officially partnered with Miss Universe Thailand 2021 as the world’s first blockchain & cryptocurrency firm to bring NFT and Digital Asset solutions, as well as other cryptocurrency trends to beauty pageants.

A Beacon of Hope and Trust amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, which has rendered life different and coerced society to adjust to an era of the “New Normal”, daily life routines have been changed indefinitely. The Miss Universe Thailand 2021 pageant show aims to re-establish its role of being a beacon of hope and trust for the masses, while also empowering belief through its concept of “Power of Passion”. The competition will seek out a winner to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 stage held in Eilat, Israel.



Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Ltd. the parent company of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. Thailand's No.1 Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitkub Academy will provide cryptocurrency and blockchain technology education for the competitors. In addition, Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. will also be supporting the competition with NFT solutions by minting popular NFT collectible cards of the pageant contestants. Last but not least, the winner will receive special prizes in the form of digital assets.

Miss Universe Thailand 2021: Power of Passion

Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa , Founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., the official representative of Bitkub attended a special press conference where he revealed that the concept “Power of Passion'' drew Bitkub’s attention.

“It coincides with our strong belief that passion can be a powerful driving force that changes one’s life, as well as the world, for the better, much like how Bitkub Group believes blockchain technology will revolutionize the world. The partnership with Miss Universe Thailand, a prestigious entertainment platform with an accumulation of more than ten millions of viewers that supports the capabilities and roles of women in society, has proven to be a positive direction for the collaborative effort of creating change in the community, as well as being a voice of the people to ignite hope and inspiration,” said Srupsrisopa.

Through this collaboration, Bitkub will convey the story of how Bitkub Exchange platform is revolutionizing the world of investment, and how Bitkub Academy is changing the world in the learning of new technologies with the aim that everyone will get new skill sets for the future with limitless possibilities.



With the Miss Universe Thailand NFT solution, the collectible cards tokenize fame, popularity, and fan-based value of Miss Universe Thailand using blockchain technology. Furthermore, Miss Universe Thailand Crown would be featured as a limited-edition NFT in ‘Morning Moon Village’, the first play-to-earn game on Bitkub Chain.



About Bitkub

Bitkub is a next-generation digital asset and cryptocurrency exchange platform that offers advanced exchange services to individuals to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. A legally registered company founded in February 2018 with a starting capital of 50 Million Baht, Bitkub’s base of operations is in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bitkub aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and cryptocurrency services to “non-tech users'' by being the most trusted and easy-to-use cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand. The cryptocurrency exchange platform provides a combination of multi-cryptocurrency wallets, user-friendly technical analysis tools, and a payment gateway for businesses to implement their payment processing systems.

About Miss Universe Thailand NFT

Miss Universe Thailand NFT is a digital collectibles collection to increase fan engagement both during and after the competition.

Miss Universe Thailand viewers can tune in on Bitkub’s platforms, including Bitkub Online, Bitkub NEXT and on the official Facebook fan page http://www.facebook.com/missuniverse.in.th to watch the Miss Universe Thailand event. It can also be viewed through Bitkub’s Official Channels:

Bitkub Official Channels

