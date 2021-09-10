Proactive news headlines including Highfield Resources, Elementos, Montem Resources and WA Kaolin

Sydney, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) made considerable progress during the half-year ending June 30, 2021, in driving its flagship Muga Potash Project in Spain towards the construction phase. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has raised $5.05 million, well above the original target of $4 million, from a placement of shares to sophisticated and professional investors at $0.025 per share. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) continues to intersect new zones of near-surface tin mineralisation from diamond drilling at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) is making steady progress on its objective to become the operator of steelmaking coal mines in Canada by developing its properties in the Crowsnest Pass in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX as it prepares to make a capital raising announcement. Click here

WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) has signed a 15-year agreement with the Western Australian Water Corporation to ensure the supply of fresh water for its 100%-owned Wickepin Kaolin Project. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has executed a ground electromagnetic (EM) survey program over a suite of high-priority targets at its multi-element Mt Cecelia Project in Western Australia's Paterson Province. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF, FRA:NYG1) has a clear pathway towards restarting operations at its Black Swan Project in Western Australia, which includes refurbishing the 1.1 million tonnes per annum processing circuit to maximise nickel concentrate production. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has received positive feedback from potential customers for the high-quality Mixed Hydroxide Product (MHP) samples produced at the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) Pilot Plant. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has filed multiple, high-grade gold hits, including some with bonanza grades, as part of infill drilling at Abujar-Gludehi (AG) deposit within the Abujar Project in West Africa. Click here

