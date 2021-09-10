UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“Market backdrop was relatively weaker compared to the first quarter, but I am happy to report that the Company still achieved substantial expansion in the second quarter,” stated Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO and Director of UP Fintech. “As we continue to invest in our internationalization, there was a significant increase in the number of newly funded accounts and the total account balance. We added 153,100 funded accounts in the second quarter, an increase of 353.5% year over year and 30.4% quarter over quarter; of these newly acquired accounts, over 60% came from international markets. Total account balance reached US$23.9 billion despite challenging market conditions, nearly triple that of the same period last year and 11.8% increase from the first quarter of this year.

Total revenues were US$60.2 million, a 98.7% increase from the second quarter of 2020. We increased investment in self clearing, user acquisition and talent recruiting, which are essential to our future growth, which resulted in increasing operating costs and expenses compared to same quarter last year.

Our corporate businesses also demonstrated strong growth in the second quarter as we continued to serve an ever more diverse range of clients. In the second quarter we added 51 ESOP clients, many of which were private firms with valuations in excess of one billion USD. The swift development of our ESOP business is a testament to our Company’s ability to rapidly scale and market innovative new products and services; we launched ESOP just over two years ago and now already serve 216 corporate clients. We also participated in 17 IPOs in Hong Kong and the U.S. during the second quarter. We look forward to collaborating with our next generation clients as they grow.

Our wealth management business and proprietary self-clearing system continue to develop nicely. By the end of the second quarter, over 50.0% of clients were having their U.S. cash equities trades cleared by TradeUP Securities Inc. (formerly known as Marsco Investment Corporation). We also added 48 funds to our digital wealth management product, The Fund Mall, during the quarter.

Finally, we continue to focus on enriching the content our clients may engage with on our platform. We will continue to upgrade the products and services that we offer to both our individual clients, as well as our corporate partners, as we expand both our geographic footprint as well as the capabilities integrated into our leading fintech platform.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2021

Total revenues increased 98.7% year-over-year to US$60.2 million.

increased 98.7% year-over-year to US$60.2 million. Total net revenues increased 95.0% year-over-year to US$55.4 million.

increased 95.0% year-over-year to US$55.4 million. Net loss was US$21.5 million compared to a net income of US$4.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

was US$21.5 million compared to a net income of US$4.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Net loss attributable to UP Fintech was US$21.5 million compared to a net income of US$2.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

was US$21.5 million compared to a net income of US$2.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to UP Fintech was US$4.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of US$4.7 million in the same quarter of last year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is set forth below.



Operating Highlights for Second Quarter 2021

Total account balance increased 188.9% year-over-year to US$23.9 billion.

increased 188.9% year-over-year to US$23.9 billion. Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 187.7% year-over-year to US$3.5 billion.

increased 187.7% year-over-year to US$3.5 billion. Total number of customers with deposits increased 215.2% year-over-year to 529.1 thousand.



Selected Operating Data for Second Quarter 2021

As of and for the three months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 In 000's Number of customer accounts 833.9 1,400.2 1,649.0 Number of customers with deposits 167.8 376.0 529.1 In USD millions Trading volume 46,755.7 123,831.5 102,006.0 Total account balance 8,283.1 21,414.6 23,932.7

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$60.2 million, up 98.7% from US$30.3 million in same quarter of last year.

Commissions were US$30.9 million, up 63.7% from US$18.9 million in same quarter of last year, driven by an increase in our user base and trading volume.

Financing service fees were US$2.2 million, up 31.6% from US$1.7 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase in margin trading balance.

Interest income was US$16.8 million, up 134.9% from US$7.2 million in same period of last year. This was also due to an increase in our user base and margin activities.

Other revenues were US$10.2 million, up 301.5% from US$2.5 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the growth of our underwriting business and currency exchange service.

Interest expense was US$4.8 million, an increase of 153.8% from US$1.9 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase in our user base and margin activities.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$62.5 million, an increase of 171.0% from US$23.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$6.6 million, an increase of 131.2% from US$2.8 million in the same quarter of last year, due to an increase in our user base and trading volume.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$20.6 million, an increase of 81.6% from US$11.3 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to a headcount increase to accompany the rapid growth of the business.

Occupancy, depreciation, and amortization expenses were US$1.5 million, an increase of 31.5% from US$1.1 million in the same quarter last year, due to the increase in office space and relevant leasehold improvements.

Communication and market data expenses were US$5.1 million, an increase of 142.7% from US$2.1 million in the same quarter last year, due to rapid user growth and expanded market data coverage.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$23.7 million, an increase of 715.6% from US$2.9 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was derived from our continuous efforts to expand globally in accordance with our internationalization strategy.

General and administrative expenses were US$5.1 million, an increase of 83.9% from US$2.8 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increased professional services expenses and general expenses resulting from business expansion.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

Net loss attributable to UP Fintech was US$21.5 million, as compared to a net income of US$2.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Net loss per ADS – diluted was US$0.149 , as compared to a net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.021 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation, impairment loss from equity investments and fair value change from convertible bonds, was US$4.4 million, as compared to a US$4.7 million non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS – diluted was US$0.030 as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.033 in the same quarter of last year.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating net loss per ADS – diluted and non-GAAP net loss per ADS – diluted was 144,357,366. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of 2,268,234,941 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 151,215,663 ADSs.



CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS

Fair value change from convertible bonds has increased to about US$ 13.7 million due to change of fair market value of the stock price in this quarter which is one of the significant inputs to evaluate the convertible bonds.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and term deposits were US$313.2 million, compared to US$98.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$")) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2020 2021 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 79,652,897 310,353,294 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 867,946,754 2,050,346,425 Term deposits 18,698,143 2,826,603 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$91,788 and US$453,494

as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021) 372,215,645 1,017,267,950 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations: Related party 764,318,932 1,322,752,241 Others 32,547,428 92,733,335 Financial instruments held, at fair value 562,536 3,674,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,214,430 15,597,678 Amounts due from related parties 5,065,222 6,296,163 Total current assets

2,152,221,987 4,821,848,109 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 7,280,763 6,311,909 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 9,693,034 10,860,584 Goodwill 2,421,403 2,421,403 Long-term investments 6,480,951 7,172,621 Other non-current assets 4,299,246 4,279,388 Deferred tax assets 9,919,967 12,645,898 Total non-current assets 40,095,364 43,691,803 Total assets 2,192,317,351 4,865,539,912 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 1,696,164,267 3,528,446,275 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations: Related party 218,574,120 375,518,085 Others 5,135,941 314,324,003 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,138,201 39,962,609 Deferred income-current 844,558 794,256 Lease liabilities-current 3,514,592 3,842,384 Amounts due to related parties - 13,457,238 Total current liabilities 1,951,371,679 4,276,344,850 Convertible bonds Related party - 39,383,882 Others - 129,515,045 Deferred income-non-current 1,565,843 1,182,387 Lease liabilities- non-current 3,692,701 2,338,313 Deferred tax liabilities - 231,506 Total liabilities 1,956,630,223 4,448,995,983 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 17,944 19,531 Class B ordinary shares 3,376 3,151 Additional paid-in capital 291,827,379 472,742,053 Statutory reserve 2,663,551 2,663,551 Accumulated deficit (59,579,495 ) (60,030,081 ) Treasury Stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,927,192 3,318,543 Total shareholders’ equity 235,687,128 416,543,929 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 2,192,317,351 4,865,539,912





UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020

2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues(a): Commissions 18,896,965 52,894,103 30,943,412 32,918,114 83,837,515 Interest related income Financing service fees 1,698,009 2,239,870 2,234,256 3,340,951 4,474,126 Interest income 7,170,421 15,631,913 16,846,112 11,928,145 32,478,025 Other revenues 2,543,208 10,511,488 10,210,600 4,984,854 20,722,088 Total revenues 30,308,603 81,277,374 60,234,380 53,172,064 141,511,754 Interest expense(a) (1,905,837 ) (5,532,690 ) (4,836,621 ) (2,859,452 ) (10,369,311 ) Total Net Revenues 28,402,766 75,744,684 55,397,759 50,312,612 131,142,443 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing(a) (2,834,243 ) (8,213,722 ) (6,552,785 ) (4,597,354 ) (14,766,507 ) Employee compensation and benefits (11,327,994 ) (16,462,536 ) (20,569,963 ) (21,780,023 ) (37,032,499 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (1,112,509 ) (1,215,248 ) (1,463,185 ) (2,273,876 ) (2,678,433 ) Communication and market data(a) (2,110,059 ) (3,953,961 ) (5,120,366 ) (3,939,842 ) (9,074,327 ) Marketing and branding(a) (2,907,004 ) (12,803,374 ) (23,709,115 ) (5,623,490 ) (36,512,489 ) General and administrative (2,772,639 ) (4,051,434 ) (5,098,401 ) (5,054,297 ) (9,149,835 ) Total operating costs and expenses (23,064,448 ) (46,700,275 ) (62,513,815 ) (43,268,882 ) (109,214,090 ) Other income/(expense): Fair value change from convertible bonds - (29,870 ) (13,733,130 ) - (13,763,000 ) Others, net 2,004,332 (934,829 ) (954,500 ) 746,642 (1,889,329 ) Income/(loss) before income tax 7,342,650 28,079,710 (21,803,686 ) 7,790,372 6,276,024 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (2,918,988 ) (7,023,382 ) 296,772 (3,825,503 ) (6,726,610 ) Net income/(loss) 4,423,662 21,056,328 (21,506,914 ) 3,964,869 (450,586 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 1,474,312 - 1,168,597 - Net (loss)/income attributable to UP Fintech Holding Limited 2,949,350 21,056,328 (21,506,914 ) 2,796,272 (450,586 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/ income, net of tax: Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (66,025 ) (235,850 ) 627,201 657,966 391,351 Total Comprehensive income/(loss) 4,357,637 20,820,478 (20,879,713 ) 4,622,835 (59,235 ) Net income/(loss) per ordinary share: Basic 0.001 0.010 (0.010 ) 0.001 0.000 Diluted 0.001 0.010 (0.010 ) 0.001 0.000 Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic 0.021 0.148 (0.149 ) 0.020 (0.003 ) Diluted 0.021 0.143 (0.149 ) 0.020 (0.003 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net

income/(loss) per ordinary share: Basic 2,118,493,263 2,128,130,208 2,165,360,496 2,118,626,461 2,146,848,196 Diluted 2,141,752,437 2,210,465,791 2,165,360,496 2,143,307,674 2,146,848,196

(a) Includes the following revenues, costs and expenses resulting from transactions with related parties as follow:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Commissions 9,399,501 13,334,528 5,923,448 18,435,993 19,257,976 Interest related income Financing service fees 1,698,009 2,239,870 2,234,255 3,340,951 4,474,125 Interest income 4,502,880 9,281,680 8,528,598 7,081,753 17,810,278 Other revenues 591,026 5,957,010 3,767,259 967,869 9,724,269 Interest expense (1,018,128 ) (4,259,765 ) (3,570,503 ) (1,897,770 ) (7,830,268 ) Execution and clearing (1,377,773 ) (5,908,113 ) (4,099,296 ) (3,060,314 ) (10,007,409 ) Communication and market data - - (44,333 ) - (44,333 ) Marketing and branding (134,249 ) - - (286,705 ) -



