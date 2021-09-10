South Africa Printing Market Report 2021 Featuring Novus, Caxton & CTP, Bidvest, Hirt & Carter, Government Printing Works, Mpact, Nampak, Bevcan, Media24 and Arena

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Printing Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the printing industry and includes information on the newspaper and magazine industry and printing of packaging and labels and other printed matter.
It includes information on the state of the sector, the effects of the pandemic on sales, circulation and advertising, the performance of major players and corporate developments.
There are profiles of 71 companies including the major players in printing such as Novus Holdings, Caxton & CTP, Bidvest's office and print division, Hirt & Carter, and the Government Printing Works. Profiles also include print packaging players such as Mpact and Nampak, whose Bevcan division prints on the cans it manufactures. Publishing groups profiled include Media24 and Arena Holdings.
The print media sector has experienced significant disruption from digitisation and declining advertising spend over some decades. The decline in newspaper and magazine circulation was exacerbated by lockdowns, and resulted in several large companies closing or restructuring.
Associated Media Publishing closed down in 2020 while Media24 announced the closure of several newspapers and magazines and the consolidation of some of its business operations and Caxton & CTP closed 10 magazine titles and distribution. The pandemic caused increased demand for packaging due to the growth in online sales and greater demand for digital printing.
New Technology
Digital printing technologies continue to displace conventional analogue processes and one of the biggest developments in printing has been the shift towards smaller runs with greater customisation. 3D printing is increasingly popular and being used for a growing number of applications.
Smart labels become active in response to a trigger and store information such as expiry dates, batch information and product tracking data, while radio-frequency identification can be attached to products for tracking and tracing. QR codes are also used for item identification, product tracking and providing information to consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Intervention
5.4. Health Issues
5.5. Illegal and Illicit Liquor Trade
5.6. Rising Operating Costs
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Labour
5.9. Cyclicality
5.10. Environmental
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- 180 Degree Digital Print CC
- ABC Printers (Pty) Ltd
- Afripack (Pty) Ltd
- Altstadt Printing CC
- Apple Print and Packaging CC
- Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Associated Printing (Pty) Ltd
- Beith Digital (Pty) Ltd
- Benchmark Signage (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Paperplus (Pty) Ltd
- Businessprint (Pty) Ltd
- Colour Display Print (Pty) Ltd
- Colourtone Aries (Pty) Ltd
- Creda Communications (Pty) Ltd
- CTP Ltd
- Die Cut Natal Enterprise CC
- Finishing Post (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Fishwicks Printers (Pty) Ltd
- Formeset Print (Pty) Ltd
- G M Graphix (Pty) Ltd
- Golden Era Printers and Stationers Bops (Pty) Ltd
- Government Printing Works
- Hirt and Carter (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- HP Labelling (Pty) Ltd
- HR Lithographic Printers CC
- IM Design Factory (Pty) Ltd
- International Trimmings and Labels SA (Pty) Ltd
- Jean and Ian Short CC
- Jetline Franchises (Pty) Ltd
- Kadimah Trading Corporation (Pty) Ltd
- Knox Printing Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Kwik Printing Works CC
- Lebone Litho Printers (Pty) Ltd
- Lexlines Press (Pty) Ltd
- Lotus Litho (Pty) Ltd
- MCC Label Paarl South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Media24 (Pty) Ltd
- Minit Print Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Minuteman Press International Inc
- Mortimer Offset (Pty) Ltd
- Mpact Ltd
- Multiprint Litho (Pty) Ltd
- Nampak Products Ltd
- Novus Holdings Ltd
- Oranje Drukkery (Pty) Ltd
- Printafoil (Pty) Ltd
- Pro Bind Print Finishing (Pty) Ltd
- Pro-Touch Dies CC
- Rand Data Forms (Pty) Ltd
- Ren-Media CC
- RPC Astrapak (Pty) Ltd
- SA Label Printers (Pty) Ltd
- Sacks Packaging (Pty) Ltd
- Screen Image CC
- Screenline (1971) (Pty) Ltd
- Shereno Printers CC
- Shumani Mills Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Sign and Seal Labels (Pty) Ltd
- Tandym Print (Pty) Ltd
- Taurus Packaging (Pty) Ltd
- Telesco Investments CC
- Tetra Pak South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Thornbird Trade and Invest 100 (Pty) Ltd
- Tropic Plastic and Packaging Industry (Pty) Ltd
- Tshwane Press (Pty) Ltd
- Tygan Digital and Signage (Pty) Ltd
- Typo Printing (Pty) Ltd
- Universal Labels (Pty) Ltd
- USS Graphics International (Pty) Ltd
- UVP Veltopak (Pty) Ltd
- Zelpy 1624 (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vbpg6