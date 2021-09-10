New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149545/?utm_source=GNW

The analyst expects market growth to be driven by the influx of foreign telematics service providers, several partnerships, and innovation (solutions and business models).At the end of 2020, an estimated 4.7 million commercial vehicles were serving different transportation needs and catering to industries such as construction, transport and logistics, oil and gas, utilities, and rental and leasing as well as municipalities and local governments. Telematics units were estimated at 0.52 million units, bringing the penetration rate to approximately 11.0% in 2020. The This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesian connected trucks telematics market and analyzes the current market and compares it with the anticipated future market scenario, taking into consideration industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends in play. The study also discusses customer perception, switching potential, new business models, and technology evolution in the country. The market is a highly fragmented one with a multitude of local participants that hold an advantage due to government support and aid. International vendors have an opportunity to crack the market open by forging strategic partnerships with local businesses.

Author: Mugundhan Deenadayalan

