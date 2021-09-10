Worldwide Computer Accessories Industry to 2025 - Growing Popularity of E-sports is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the computer accessories market and it is poised to grow by $4.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The report on the computer accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports and the growing popularity of e-sports.
The computer accessories market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the computer accessories market growth during the next few years.
The report on computer accessories market covers the following areas:
- Computer accessories market sizing
- Computer accessories market forecast
- Computer accessories market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer accessories market vendors that include AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the computer accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AZIO Corp.
- Corsair Components Inc.
- COUGAR
- KYE Systems Corp
- Mad Catz Global Ltd.
- Mionix
- Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
11. Appendix
