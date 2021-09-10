New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recent Trends and Innovations Facilitating COVID-19 Waste Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149534/?utm_source=GNW





During the pre-COVID period, efficient and effective waste collection and treatment/disposal infrastructure for healthcare waste were only present in developed nations and urban cities in developing economies.Further, the trend of developing technology innovations focused at improving the waste management sector was witnessing a moderate growth.



However, the COVID-19 outbreak led the entire waste management sector (especially in developing economies) into the abyss, biohazardous waste production skyrocketed and the waste collection infrastructure crumbled due to high waste production and restricted moment caused by sudden announcements of lockdowns.Recently, the waste Industry participants and prominent research institutes have fast tracked the development of efficient waste management solutions; Technologies such as artificial intelligence, robots, internet of things, and on-site waste disinfection are thoroughly being explored for optimization of the waste management ecosystem.



This research study – Recent Trends and Innovations Facilitating COVID-19 Waste Management– focuses on technologies advancements in COVID-19 Waste Management – overview and current trends along with the technology readiness status of respective technologies. Further, key challenges, recent trend & developments, industry collaborations, and research and development (R&D) activities in the COVID-19 Waste Management sector are covered in the studyThe findings and growth opportunities depicted in this study will help to drive the development of a resilient and cost effective biohazardous waste management ecosystem. The study discusses supportive regulatory frameworks evolving across the globe and prominent industry collaborations which are expected to play a significant role in facilitating the development of efficient COVID-19 waste management infrastructure. The growth opportunities in COVID-19 Waste Management:1. The need of the hour is a technology solution that provides modular and plug-and-play solutions, for on-site waste disinfection and/or treatment in a cost-effective manner.2.Technology convergence of advanced sensors, utilizing ultrasonic imaging quality, and artificial intelligence-driven algorithms for developing a smart and dynamic waste collection infrastructure, enabling a waste collection ecosystem with a minimal cost per unit of waste collected per unit of distance of waste transported.3. The collaborative ecosystem among the Industry participants and research universities should facilitate the process of developing technology solutions focused on solving the two hurdles of COVID-19 Waste Management: the minimum threat of virus transmission due to inefficient waste management and cost-effectiveness. The study deeply illustrates the following:

•COVID-19 waste management– overview and current technology trends

•Factors driving adoption and development of technologies

•Biohazardous waste production & disposal supply chain and associated trend developments

•Technology analysis, applications landscape and future prospects

•Technology ecosystem: innovations and key stakeholders

•Patent landscape of COVID19- waste management technologies

•Growth opportunities in COVID19 waste management space

