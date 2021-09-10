New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vulnerability Management Market, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867521/?utm_source=GNW





However, a seamless customer experience across numerous applications requires an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications.This, in turn, expands the attack surface of an enterprise by increasing exposure to cyber adversaries.



A complex enterprise network with several applications, third-party integrations, devices, and the database has led to a rise in vulnerabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home economy have expanded the attack surface of organizations.



Organizations are placing a higher emphasis on protecting cloud-based applications, devices, and the human factor of security. Vulnerability management has evolved significantly from its late 1990s origins as network scanners. Initially, these scanners were designed to probe servers for vulnerabilities and provided long lists of vulnerable endpoints. Today, scan technology has expanded to include all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices. Vulnerability management now has much more concise reporting. Ranking vulnerabilities in terms of risk is a vital triaging aspect of vulnerability management. In the Global Vulnerability Management Market research, the analyst classifies two different VM product types:

• Vulnerability Assessment: A platform or tool that scans the network, devices, applications, and other IT environments to discover vulnerabilities.

• Vulnerability Prioritization & Remediation: A platform or tool that ingests vulnerability data, prioritizes the vulnerabilities based on risk level or other metrics, and provides remediation options.This study focuses on market trends and the global growth outlook for VM solutions, with a deep-dive analysis of regions including

• North America

• EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Central and Latin America Likewise, the study provides breakdowns by business size

• Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) (1 to 1,000 employees)

• Mid-size enterprises (1,001 to 5,000 employees)

• Large enterprises (more than 5,000 employees)

