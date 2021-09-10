The metadata management tools market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 15.1 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0%

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metadata Management Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Metadata Type, Application, Business Function, Deployment Mode, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149533/?utm_source=GNW





Based on Component, the tools segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period The metadata management tools market has been segmented by two components: tools and services.The deployment of metadata management tools has witnessed an increase in adoption, as it serves a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe.



The growing adoption of metadata management tools across all major verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and BFSI, to fuel the growth of the metadata management tools market.



Based on application, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The metadata management tools market has been segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management, and others (operations management, and employee performance data management).Among application, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.



Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.



Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

Metadata management tools are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs.The major verticals adopting metadata management tools and services include BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government, telecom and IT, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics, and other verticals.



BFSI, by vertical segment, to account for a larger market size during the forecast period The need for data governance solutions to centralize data and maintain it in compliance with rules and regulations to avoid any financial loss is expected to support the market growth across the BFSI vertical.



North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.In North America, data management and data governance solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals.



On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of metadata management tools owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.



Given below is the breakup of the primary respondents:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, MEA – 10%, Latin America– 5%.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), and Zeenea (France).



Research coverage

The market study covers the metadata management tools market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (tools and services [professional services and managed services]), application (data governance, risk and compliance management, product and process management, incident management, and other applications [operations management, and employee performance data management]), business functions (human resource, marketing and sales, finance, operations, and legal), metadata type (business metadata, technical metadata, and operational metadata), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; Retail and Consumer Goods; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; government and defense; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; and other verticals [travel and hospitality, education, and media and entertainment]). The regional analysis of the metadata management tools market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall metadata management tools market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149533/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________